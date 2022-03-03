White House Recommends Fitwel Certification in National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House recently unveiled its National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan , recommending The Center for Active Design 's (CfAD) Fitwel® certification as a method to measure healthier buildings, particularly in regard to improved ventilation and air quality.

FITWEL & Design is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). Participation by The Center for Active Design and/or any other organization does not imply endorsement by HHS. (PRNewsfoto/Center for Active Design) (PRNewswire)

"The Center for Active Design commends the White House's commitment to promoting indoor air quality management as a key tactic to controlling the transmission of COVID-19 and preventing economic and educational shutdowns as much as possible," says Sara Karerat, Director of Applied Research, CfAD. "The tactics being promoted align with the efforts outlined in the Fitwel Viral Response Module, specifically targeting many of the elements included in Fitwel's Enhanced Indoor Air Quality policy, such as increasing outdoor air supply, improving air filtration, and integrating portable air cleaners where necessary. By promoting these efforts, the administration is leveraging its immense influence and increasing awareness of the important role indoor air quality plays in creating a more resilient society."

Created in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and operated by CfAD, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote health and wellness through the built environment.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we moved quickly to create the Fitwel Viral Response Module to provide educational, commercial, residential, and industrial facilities with a tool to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 on occupant and tenant health," says Joanna Frank, President and CEO, CfAD. "Given our company's mission to provide evidence-based guidelines for prioritizing public health, we support the White House's effort to protect people from COVID-19 through our research-based solutions."

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for Active Design; Fitwel