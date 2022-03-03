Vegan Stocks Bolstered by Rising Interest in Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Options

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Initially invented and patented in the 1960s to extend ground meat as a means of reducing costs without reducing nutritional value, Textured Vegetable Proteins (TVPs) have recently received a huge boost from growing demand in plant-based protein options for vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians. Through a research report by Meticulous Research has stated the plant-based protein market is expected to grow at 9.7% from 2021 to 2028, reaching $23.4 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, Allied Market Research, stated the global TVP market size was valued at $987.9 million in 2019, projecting ~$2.14 billion by 2027, growing at 9.2% from 2021 to 2027. TVP was originally invented by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), and continues to be one of the company's core growth platforms. Several other innovators are capitalizing on the growing TVP food sector, including Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF), DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Gaining momentum after an oversubscribed IPO in late 2021, Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF) has been continuously developing its own proprietary product known as Textured Hemp ProteinTM (THP)—a nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, currently used in wholesale ingredients and consumer packaged goods, such as Nepra's PROPASTA™ line of ready-to-eat frozen meals.

Hemp protein is an excellent source of plant-based protein, that's lean, rich in amino acids, a good source of iron, magnesium and manganese, and may prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer.

At its Colorado facility, Nepra recently announced the full operations of its first dedicated extrusion line from new extruder equipment, which the company says will exponentially increase ingredient output and boost overall sales revenue.

"Producing our own proprietary textured proteins gives us a huge advantage over most smaller producers who rely on third-party suppliers," said Nepra CEO David Wood. "Being able to produce our own allows us to formulate the proteins specifically for what we need while retaining the intellectual property of that formulation and keeping the costs as low as possible."

This specialized equipment can produce Texturized Hemp Protein, THP™ (800,000 lbs./year) that is used in plant-based meat analogues such as vegan meatballs and chunk chicken, used in Nepra's product lines with additional capacity sold wholesale to other food producers.

These wholesale THP™ sales alone are expected to boost company revenue by up to US$3.5 million annually.

"Although we don't consider ourselves a meat analogue company, the analogues we produce for our PROPASTA™ line of frozen entrees are unique in the industry," added Wood. "While most everyone in this space is using pea, soy, gluten, and faba bean, our texturized hemp protein has superior flavor, texture, and, most importantly, nutrition. It will be the first like it on the market."

While many of its textured protein products are made from soy, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is reportedly examining cultivated meat, novel sources, and microfermentation innovation to go deeper into the rising alternative protein sector.

"Consumers are turning to protein alternatives for a variety of reasons, including wellness and concern for the environment," said Leticia Goncalves, President of Global Foods for ADM. "Products aimed at meeting the heightened demand for health-forward solutions that can deliver on evolving consumer taste and texture expectations will continue to come to market over the next decade."

Another way consumers are adding protein to their diets is through snack bars, which food sector innovators are working towards producing without texture problems.

"At ADM, we produce soy crisps with 60% and 80% protein that are perfect for nutritional bar formulations," said Wendy van Buren, global commercial growth leader, alternative proteins, ADM.

Before new bars hit the market, formulators such as MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) select the type of protein they'll use based on the claim the bar or snack maker wants to make. For example, keto-friendly bars need formulations with added protein while keeping sugar content as low as possible.

"Formulators are recommended to use protein isolates over the concentrates to ensure the highest protein and lowest available carbohydrate content possible, and to reduce the sugar and starch and replace them with dietary fiber," said Tanya Jeradechachai, vice president of ingredient solutions, research and development, MGP Ingredients. "The protein isolate source must also be functional — viscoelastic — especially in keto-friendly bakery products."

MGP specializes in texturized proteins from soft and chewy to crispy and flaky, with products made from both wheat protein and pea protein. Most recently, MGP's Arise® wheat protein isolates received Low FODMAP certification from Monash University.

Depending on the protein source, isolates tend to have a higher protein content, often upwards of 80% to 90%, while concentrates generally have a lower protein content.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) also is a big name in selling textured soy proteins, through its Danisco Planit portfolio, which was launched in 2020.

"We want to support the shift to a more plant-based diet by creating multiple options, thereby enabling nutritious, plant-based food and beverages in every meal, every day — from early-bird breakfast to the midnight snack," said Birgitte Borch, VP of Marketing for DuPont.

Danisco Planit has a substantial portfolio of ~20 plant protein options, including plant protein nuggets sold under its Supro (soy protein) and Trupro (pea protein) ranges. In late 2019, DuPont and International Flavors & Fragrances merged in a $26.2 billion deal to create a $45 billion ingredient powerhouse with a combined R&D budget of roughly $550 million.

In mid-2021, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) debuted a new structured vegetable protein, through its VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein to its range of plant-based solutions for the USA and Canada.

Derived from peas, the structured vegetable protein provides a variety of functional benefits, including ease of hydration, flexible hydration time and water ratio, room-temperature hydration, versatile particle size and superior firmness and particle integrity post hydration, according to Ingredion.

Ideal as an ingredient for plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets, meatballs, seafood patties, chicken/tuna salad, sausage and crumble alternatives, VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 provides optimal texture, chewiness and firmness to help mimic traditional meat in plant-based food products.

"Ingredion's continued investment in this category, including the opening of our South Sioux City, Neb., manufacturing facility, positions us to create the future of plant protein while providing the food and beverage industry with new options for creating differentiated, plant-based products," said Michael Natale, global growth platform leader, plant-based proteins, at Ingredion.

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2021/09/05/the-plant-based-food-revolution-is-here/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Nepra Foods. advertising and digital media from USA News Group ("the Company"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Nepra Foods, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Nepra Foods, which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Nepra Foods at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

View original content:

SOURCE USA News Group