G FUEL Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with iconic content creator Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. One of the biggest names in gaming and one of the biggest names in energy drinks are playing duos!

Ninja is one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world, with more than 70 million fans worldwide on major digital networks. Blevins was the first creator to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. He was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 and is the announced sponsor of the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

"The way G FUEL gets gamers and our world, and their overall way of doing things just made this a no-brainer," noted Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. "I'm so hyped to announce my partnership with G FUEL as part of the next phase of what we're doing over here on Team Ninja."

G FUEL and Ninja will be partnering up for exciting product launches, to be revealed in the coming weeks.

"It is incredible to work with a gaming icon like Ninja. He is an exemplary representation of what it means to be a gaming personality and an entertainer," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "I think the creative combination of G FUEL and Ninja will thrill fans worldwide."

The deal with G FUEL was brokered by CAA, which reps Tyler Blevins alongside manager Jessica Blevins, with Arash Khalili at Loeb and Loeb LLP for legal. Keep your eyes on G FUEL and Ninja's digital and social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 319,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja , Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

With more than 70 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first creator to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

Ninja has set his sights on Hollywood to tell stories for fans of gaming and internet culture. He can be seen making a cameo in 20th Century Studios' Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, and can be heard in Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. He is also the author of two graphic novels published by Ten Speed Press: Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (2019) and Ninja: War for the Dominions (2021).

A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago, Ninja was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and is the announced sponsor of the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan. As a partner on Twitch, Ninja currently streams Fortnite, Halo, Lost Ark, Valorant, Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Final Fantasy XI Online.

