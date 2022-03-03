BAILEYS PARTNERS WITH ICONIC BAGEL SHOP, ESS-A-BAGEL, THIS ST. PATRICK'S DAY FOR THE LUCKIEST BRUNCH COLLABORATION YET!

The two brunch staples are kicking off celebrations by taking your regular bagel and coffee order to the next level

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Day brunch is the kick-off to celebrations, typically consisting of the essentials: Baileys, coffee and bagels. But what happens when you combine everyone's favorite brunch items? The most epic (and delicious) St. Patrick's Day brunch yet. Baileys Original Irish Cream, the first spirit to combine two of Ireland's most unapologetically delicious ingredients: rich dairy cream and Irish Whisky, is partnering with iconic New York-based bagel institution, Ess-a-Bagel, to level up your brunch plans and give your regular bagel and coffee order an Irish makeover. Introducing the Baileys x Ess-a-Bagel St. Patrick's Day Brunch Box featuring the first-ever cream cheese infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur (non-alcoholic)* – a must try holiday treat available to order today for nationwide shipping beginning Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17, 2022; and those in New York City can soon stop by the exclusive pop-up to pair their bagels with Baileys and coffee (because nobody does brunch like New Yorkers!).

The Baileys x Ess-a-Bagel Brunch Box includes a half pound of the first-ever non-alcoholic cream cheese infused with the flavor of Baileys featuring rich cocoa and vanilla flavors, 12 of Ess-a-Bagel's Shamrock Green bagels, 6 Mini Green & White cookies, a pound of silky Nova, a half-pound of Spread of the customer's choice, a cream cheese spreader, and 1 bag of Lavazza ¡Tierra! Organic Planet coffee available online for nationwide shipping from March 14 through Thursday, March 17 at Goldbelly.com while supplies last. The Bailey's-infused cream cheese will also be available for purchase at Ess-a-Bagel stores at 831 3rd Avenue and 108 West 32nd Street while supplies last. And, while Baileys may not be included in the Brunch Box, we recommend serving our classic Baileys Irish Coffee to pair perfectly with your brunch spread.

BAILEYS IRISH COFFEE

Ingredients

2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

6 oz Lavazza ¡Tierra! Organic Planet Coffee

1 oz Irish Whiskey

1 Dollop Whipped Cream

Preparation

Combine Baileys, Lavazza ¡Tierra! Organic Planet coffee, and Irish Whiskey in a tall " Irish Coffee " glass. Top with whipped cream.

The festivities don't stop there. Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebrations IRL at brunch with Baileys and Ess-a-Bagel. Consumers 21+ can stop by the Baileys Bagel Bar Featuring Ess-a-Bagel pop-up in New York City – the destination for the tastiest bagels, notorious brunch culture and largest St. Patrick's Day festivities – where complimentary Baileys-infused cream cheese and green bagels will be available to sample alongside traditional Baileys and coffee cocktails made with Lavazza Coffee. The pop-up experience is located at 251 Elizabeth Street in NYC and operates from 9am-3pm on March 17-18 and 10am-3pm on March 19-20.

"We pride ourselves on our passion and dedication to crafting the perfect bagels and partnering with Baileys allowed us to push the boundaries to put a new twist on a classic," says Melanie Frost, Ess-a-Bagel Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to be able to offer our customers a fun and innovative way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with our bagels and a new Baileys-infused cream cheese to pair that is quite delicious!"

"Baileys' Irish heritage has organically engrained us into many St. Patrick's Day celebrations, so it only made sense to create a new way to enjoy everyone's favorite Irish cream liqueur for the holiday," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "We are huge fans of Ess-a-Bagel's classic yet innovative offerings and felt that they were the perfect partner to help us celebrate St. Patrick's Day by combining Baileys, bagels and brunch all in one!"

If you're looking to purchase a bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream, the liqueur is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys neat, on the rocks, in coffee and hot chocolate or baked into a treat - for more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com .

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Deliciously Light, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Ess-a-Bagel

Ess-a-Bagel was established in 1976 by Florence and Gene Wilpon and Florence's brother Aaron Wenzelberg. Coming from an Austrian baking family, the art of baking or crafting the perfect bagel came naturally to them. Within two years of opening, Ess-a-Bagel was voted #1 in the Tri-State area and had attracted a loyal following. In 2013, Florence passed away. Her sister Muriel Frost and her niece Melanie Frost took over the operation.



Florence always had a passion for the bagel business. It was her baby, and she nurtured and grew it with the same ingredient that continues to set Ess-a-Bagel apart today: A LOT OF LOVE! Ess-a-Bagel continues to provide hungry New Yorkers with the city's best bagel. Hand rolled, boiled and baked on premises daily, our delicious crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside bagel is the quintessential New York Bagel. For more information about Ess-a-Bagel or its Bagels, creamy spreads, or luscious Nova, visit Ess-a-Bagel.com

*Contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume

21+ Please Enjoy Responsibly.

BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur. 17% Alc/Vol. Imported by Paddington, Ltd., New York, NY

