TONKA Celebrates 75 Years as an Icon of Vehicle Play

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Fun!, a leading global producer of toy and consumer products and master toy licensee for TONKA, is launching a year-long celebration for the beloved brand's 75th Anniversary. Superstar Shaquille O'Neal will kick-off the "Together, We Tonka" campaign with a photo contest, followed by a call-to-action to take a screen-free summer "Tonka Playcation." The introduction of an exciting collection of new yet nostalgic TONKA vehicles will also honor the brand's legacy. Licensed by global play and entertainment company, Hasbro, Inc., TONKA has been the standard for high-quality, imagination-powered toy vehicles since 1947 and a rite-of-passage for generations.

"We're excited to celebrate 75 years of TONKA Tough! with a full line-up of vehicles inspiring imaginative, active experiences that families want to share together," said Maureen Dilger, Basic Fun! senior director of global brand marketing.

"TONKA has been a favorite all over the world selling over 300 million trucks since 1947. We're thrilled to partner with Basic Fun! to celebrate such a major milestone," said Jess Richardson, VP Global Toys & Games Licensing at Hasbro.

In March, Shaquille O'Neal invites consumers to share their favorite TONKA photos from the '40's to today. The top 75 photos will be shared as a part of the 75th Anniversary celebration, and winners will each receive $75 worth of TONKA merchandise. Consumers can enter the TONKA Photo Contest throughout March at https://woobox.com/nftibs.

This summer, families will be inspired to take a TONKA Playcation and put down their screens and play together again with Tonka. Shaquille and 75 micro-influencer families will be posting ideas, inspirations, and prizes throughout summer into Fall.

Basic Fun's 2022 TONKA vehicles will roll out to major retailers nationwide, some exclusively:

Honoring the PAST:

Retro Tonka Steel Classic Bulldozer (available now): Made with cold-rolled steel, this sturdy 12.5" long Bulldozer can move dirt and gravel with the articulated blade. Designed to last, it features working treads for realistic construction play.

Commemorative 1968 Tonka Mighty Dump Truck (available this Summer): Part of a limited series inspired by the earlier years, this special edition celebrates the 1968 Mighty Dump Truck and features a fire red cab, articulated golden dump bed made of cold-rolled steel, original markings, and the commemorative 75th Anniversary badge.

Playing in the PRESENT:

Tonka Steel Classics Mighty Dump Truck (available now): At the heart of TONKA, is the iconic 17" long Mighty Dump Truck that generations grew up with – built TONKA Tough! with cold-rolled steel and ready for hauling even the toughest jobs. Move the bed up and down to trigger its unloading action.

Tonka Monster Metal Movers – New for 2022 (available now): Reigning 3" tall, these 1:64 scale vehicles feature soft, super grip tires – great for indoor/outdoor play. Kids can collect the whole fleet, including a Monster Dump Truck, Front Loader, Cement Mixer, and more.

Building the FUTURE:

Tonka Mighty Monster RC, Steel Dump Truck (available this Fall): The first-ever Tonka RC made with steel will be the must-have holiday gift. Featuring 4-in-1 monster action: haul, dump, plow, and perform 360-degree stunts, the Mighty Monster RC can clear obstacles big and small, then dominate any jobsite or game room with its high torque tank steering, 4-wheel drive, and monster lightweight foam tires.

ABOUT BASIC FUN! INC.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: Care Bears, Cutetitos, Pound Puppies, Tonka, K'NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Mash'ems, Playhut, Arcade Classics and more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.) © 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

