Stats Perform Launches PressBox Live for NFL and NCAA to Transform American Football Coverage

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, today announced the addition of American football to its PressBox Live platform for the upcoming 2022-2023 National Football League (NFL) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football seasons.

STATS PERFORM (PRNewsfoto/Stats Perform) (PRNewswire)

Powered by Stats Perform's best-in-class sports data, PressBox Live is an all-in-one sports data dashboard and commentary assistant, empowering broadcasters, social media teams and content creators to enrich their live coverage using a multitude of features that bring speed and convenience to pre-game, in-game, and post-game analysis.

Leveraging Stats Perform's proprietary NFL and NCAA data dating back to 1920, PressBox Live enables content creators to focus on presenting engaging storylines to their audiences, rather than conducting time-intensive research to identify them. The data and AI-powered dashboard delivers real-time insights, stats and facts around in-game developments via a customized newsfeed called The Stream while simultaneously highlighting key betting insights alongside play-by-play coverage to assist content creators in catering to emerging sports betting fans across the US.

Additionally, the live chat functionality enables PressBox Live users to tap into Stats Perform's data experts for immediate research and editorial support, a first-of-its-kind offering for NFL-specific coverage. The platform also uses Stats Perform's innovative AI to automatically create ready-to-use graphics and visualizations, providing fans an at-a-glance overview of the action and allowing broadcasters to quickly identify interesting trends and patterns.

"One of the biggest challenges for any broadcaster is quickly uncovering unique and interesting stats amidst the dynamic changes of the game. That is what keeps the fans engaged, the sponsors interested and viewership growing," said Nancy Hensley, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. "We designed PressBox Live to provide real-time data driven insights, at scale and speed during a game. It's like having several personal assistants to uncover interesting stat-driven stories behind the action on the field. And the best part is, when you need a deeper dive, our world class team of sports experts is only a click away in the app. PressBox Live is a game changer for any broadcaster looking to differentiate their story telling."

This announcement follows the rapid success of Stats Perform's PressBox Live for Soccer solution, which launched in May 2021 and has since become a staple for soccer outlets around the world, with approximately 280 different leagues covered, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and MLS.

"Despite some fundamental differences, European and American football are quite similar in that both sports are uniquely driven by their exceptionally passionate fanbases," said Steve Hirdt, Senior Director of Operations and Research at Stats Perform. "In less than one year, PressBox Live for Soccer revolutionized European football coverage, delivering an enhanced experience that benefits sports organizations, broadcasters, and fans alike, which is why I'm so thrilled about Stats Perform's decision to extend PressBox Live to the NFL and NCAA. I look forward to seeing how this success will be replicated for American football."

For more information on Stats Perform's PressBox Live for American Football, visit www.statsperform.com/pressbox-live/american-football

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, rights holders and sports governing bodies with integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stats Perform