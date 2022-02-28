More than 600 Sponsors and Exhibitors Confirmed; 2,500 Retailers and Brands Already Registered to Attend

Shoptalk On Track For Record-Setting Attendance, Resulting In Largest Event In Its 7-Year History More than 600 Sponsors and Exhibitors Confirmed; 2,500 Retailers and Brands Already Registered to Attend

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. event for retail and ecommerce, announced today that it is on pace to host its biggest event in its 7-year history. Scheduled to take place in just four weeks on March 27-30 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Shoptalk is pacing to exceed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The record-setting attendance coming out of the pandemic indicates the events industry has rebounded as corporate travel bans are lifted and the retail industry resumes key business travel.

Shoptalk (PRNewswire)

More than 600 sponsors and exhibitors have already signed up, and more than 2,500 retailers and brands from 42 countries are already registered to attend.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more than 10,000 attendees to `Retail's Big Reunion' at Shoptalk this year," said Rebecca Sausner, General Manager, Shoptalk.

"With sponsors like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Salesforce, Amazon, FedEx, Klarna, Shipt, Criteo, Synchrony and other national and enterprise partners eager to return, our mission of connecting the leading retail brands with the knowledge and partners they need is on track to create the biggest, and best, Shoptalk ever," said Katie Dominesey, SVP, Commercial, Shoptalk.

A list of all sponsors can be found here .

Shoptalk is renowned for bringing the industry's greatest leaders to the keynote stage. Speakers this year include Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber; Fidji Simo, CEO, Instacart; Kath McLay, CEO, Sam's Club; Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Authentic Brands Group; David Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO, Warby Parker; Alicia Boler Davis, SVP, Global Customer Fulfillment, Amazon. A list of all speakers can be found here .



Shoptalk's signature Hosted Meetings Program, which connects buyers and sellers for double-opt-in 15-minute meetings, will hold more than 9,000 onsite meetings at the event, including more than 1,500 individuals participating from retailers and brands.

"I have been going to Shoptalk since its inception – and have brought 20+ members of our team every year," said Charlie Cole, CEO of FTD, who is speaking at the event. "There is no other event that creates collisions in an authentic, communal way – and for that reason I believe there is no better place to bring your larger team and share in the experience."

In addition to the 275+ speakers and 90 content sessions, Shoptalk is renowned for its networking events. This year's roster includes an opening night "Party at the Park;" two exhibit hall receptions; 12+ invitation-only dinners for executives from retailers and brands; ShopHop, a pub-hop experience for retailers and brands; and the finale "White Out Beach Party" headlined by legendary hip-hop artist Flo Rida.

Tickets to Shoptalk are available at https://shoptalk.com/us/register.

Shoptalk Europe

Shoptalk Europe follows Shoptalk taking place just 68 days later on June 6-8 at ExCeL London and is on track to continue Shoptalk's phenomenal trajectory. With 2,500+ attendees, 200+ speakers and 200+ sponsors, Shoptalk Europe is set to be the most important meeting place for the European retail ecosystem.

Tickets to Shoptalk Europe are available at https://www.shoptalkeurope.com/register

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shoptalk