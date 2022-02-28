Petros PACE Closes First-Ever C-PACE Financing in Washington State for Energy & Resiliency Improvements at Historic Lodge at St. Edward State Park in Kenmore Inaugural King County C-PACER funding secures long-term, low-interest funding to bolster Daniels Real Estate's transformation of the former seminary into a high-end Lodge

KENMORE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King County, Daniels Real Estate and Petros PACE Finance, LLC, the leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced today the closing of an $19 million transaction providing low-cost financing for key improvements at the iconic Lodge at St. Edward State Park in Kenmore, WA near Seattle. It is also the first C-PACE financing in Washington, opening the door for this innovative financing tool gaining popularity nationwide.

The State of Washington's first C-PACE financing, for the historic Lodge at St. Edward State Park outside Seattle, opens the door for other King County structures needing low-cost funding for resiliency improvements. (PRNewswire)

Commercial property owners across WA state have been eager for C-PACE finance. This debut in King County opens the door.

A historic landmark listed in the Washington Heritage Register and the National Register of Historic Places, the Lodge at St. Edward State Park offers 84 rooms, full-service spa, inspired bars and restaurant, convenient meeting and event spaces, all nestled amid a lush 326-acre forest a short walk from the shores of Lake Washington. Information on the building's history and for making reservations is at www.thelodgeatstedward.com.

"The former seminary building had sat empty for over 40-years and it was estimated that it would cost over $15 million just to keep it from falling in on itself," said Kevin Daniels, owner of the Lodge and Seattle-based Daniels Real Estate. "We had significant challenges in bringing the historic building back to use and enhancing the building with modern amenities and conveniences of a boutique Lodge. The C-PACER financing was instrumental in making it possible for energy related improvements and updated HVAC systems. It helped to preserve the historic building through a new reuse that enables park users and Lodge guests to enjoy this beautiful building inside and out."

C-PACE is the broader term used nationally, and King County's program, C-PACER, adds to the definition: Property-Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency.

"C-PACER will help us create the innovative solutions our region needs to re-engineer the built environment to be more sustainable, energy-efficient, and prepared for climate impacts," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "King County will be one of the largest local governments in the nation where owners can access this innovative low-interest financing for climate and seismic upgrades of commercial and multi-family buildings."

"Commercial property owners and developers across the State of Washington have been eager for C-PACE financing to become available, and we're excited that this debut in King County will open the door for this innovative, trusted tool that's operating in 32 states to date," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO of Austin-based Petros PACE Finance, the leading national provider of C-PACE.

"This financing for the adaptive reuse of the Lodge at St. Edward State Park highlights C-PACE's breadth and scope of uses. In addition, we are grateful to King County, Daniels Real Estate and others working on this important tool for sustainable development and reduction of greenhouse gas impacts," said Andy Meyer, Managing Director of Originations at Petros PACE Finance.

Seen as a gamechanger in sustainable development finance, C-PACE is a long-term financing product secured by a property tax assessment that provides developers with a more affordable alternative to mezzanine debt and equity. In Washington, this low-cost funding can be used for qualifying seismic improvements, energy and water efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage, fire protection, flood readiness and similar work for hotel, office, retail, industrial, apartment, mixed-use and other commercial real estate. C-PACE will be available elsewhere in Washington as local jurisdictions develop administration programs.

Petros PACE and the project team also recognized key players laying the groundwork for King County's program. "We want to thank the leadership of Rep. Davina Duerr and Senator Liz Lovelett, the original cosponsors of the C-PACER bill, who, along with Rep. Gerry Pollet, worked to get it to the finish line to enable jurisdictions like King County to approve this deal today," said Ghori. "We look forward to working on many more projects throughout the state of Washington."

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Its leadership team has decades of executive-level experience in private credit and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.

Petros Partners (PRNewsfoto/Petros Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petros PACE Finance, LLC