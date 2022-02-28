The MTN DEW Flavor Slam Sweepstakes Has Fans Vote on Their Favorite Game Day Eats for a Chance To Win the Ultimate At-Home Basketball Viewing Experience and Other Weekly Prizes

MTN DEW® and RUFFLES® Are Giving Basketball Fans the Chance To Win a Fan Cave Do-Over The MTN DEW Flavor Slam Sweepstakes Has Fans Vote on Their Favorite Game Day Eats for a Chance To Win the Ultimate At-Home Basketball Viewing Experience and Other Weekly Prizes

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into one of the most exciting times of the year for basketball, MTN DEW® and RUFFLES® have teamed up to help fans level-up one of their favorite combos – watching basketball and game day eats - with a chance to win the ultimate fan cave do-over from MTN DEW and Fanatics.

MTN DEW® and RUFFLES® are teaming up for the MTN DEW Flavor Slam to give basketball fans the chance to win the ultimate fan cave do-over. (PRNewswire)

Launched today, MTN DEW Flavor Slam will feature a weekly match-up of Southern favorites and unique DEW and RUFFLES food pairings to determine which game day dishes dominate. From Nashville Hot Chicken and MTN DEW versus Memphis Ribs and MTN DEW CODE RED® to the new RUFFLES Flamin' Hot® Cheddar Sour Cream and MTN DEW versus RUFFLES Queso and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, DEW Nation will get to vote on their favorite Flavor Slam pairing each week for a chance to win big.

"We know DEW Nation will be pumped and tuned into these next few busy months of basketball and we wanted to provide our fans with a fun way to connect and enjoy their favorite game day eats," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP and CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "The South has so many unique dishes it is known for that are perfect pairings for our DEW and RUFFLES products. We're excited for DEW Nation to weigh in on their favorites and reward one lucky fan with a fan cave do-over to rep their team the rest of the season."

From now through April 15, fans can head to MountainDewFlavorSlam.com or scan the QR on in-store displays to vote for their favorite weekly pairing and enter to win prizes including:

○ A grand prize DEW hoops-watching den fueled by Fanatics with:

■ $2,000 Fanatics gift card to deck out their den in fan-favorite team gear

■ New 65" Smart TV with sound bar

■ DEW gear

■ Year's supply of DEW + RUFFLES products

○ Weekly prizes including exclusive DEW branded hoops gear, Fanatics gift cards, and more!

Fans can visit MountainDewFlavorSlam.com for more information and the official rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MULTIPLE ENTRY DEADLINES APPLY. INTERNET ACCESS REQUIRED. Open to legal residents of the U.S. residing in AR, LA, MS, AL, GA, TN, KY, FL, SC, NC, VA, WV, MD or DC and who are 18 years (19 in AL and 21 in MS) or older at the time of entry. Participation subject to Official Rules. Promotion begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 2/28/2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/15/2022. For Official Rules, prize details, entry requirements and deadlines visit MountainDewFlavorSlam.com.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About RUFFLES®

RUFFLES® is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow RUFFLES® on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

(PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Beverages North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America