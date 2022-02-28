MONO, a Stagwell (STGW) Agency, Expands Leadership Team to Support New Business Momentum

The new leadership team will position MONO for continued growth in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based creative agency MONO today announced the addition of five newly created leadership roles as the agency accelerates growth amid new business wins and assignments, including Molson Coors, HelpSystems, and RHYTHM Cannabis.

Mono's new leadership team will position the agency for continued growth in 2022. (PRNewswire)

Four of the five include promotions from within the agency:

Katie Riddle to Executive Creative Director to manage, lead and drive creative excellence for MONO's existing and prospective clients. Riddle formerly served as Group Creative Director.

Julie Vessel to Chief Operations Officer, to drive and streamline MONO's global operations. Vessel was formerly Chief Talent Officer

Melissa Mathei to Director of Account Management, to lead the account management team and deepen relationships with MONO's existing clients, formerly Group Account Director

Kathleen Flanders to Director of Client Operations to lead client operations and project management discipline, formerly Group Project Leader

In addition, MONO has hired Suzy Langdell to Director of Business Development, from Fallon Group, to accelerate the agency's new business acquisition efforts.

This bolstered leadership team aligns with MONO's mandate to simplify and empower, enhancing MONO's capabilities while expanding client services to support additional growth and continued momentum. In recent months, MONO has added new clients domestically and expanded its remit for long-term partners in the retail and adult beverage industries.

"This is about securing the future of MONO. As we look at our ambitions for 2022 and beyond, we see an opportunity to empower more leaders to fuel best-in-class capabilities, inspire our teams and clear the way for great work to happen," said Founding Partner Jim Scott.

"As we celebrate strong growth and look for ways to expand our offering, we recognize the need to have an Executive Creative Director and expanded slate of senior leaders who are 100% focused on driving and inspiring great work for our clients every day, while we help grow and evolve the agency," added Founder & CCO Chris Lange.

MONO is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing. MONO sits within The Alliance, an integrated collective of digital, creative, public relations marketing agencies that collaborate on new business opportunities and client work to drive greater integrated value. The Alliance includes Anomaly, digital innovation shop YML, consumer communications group HUNTER, and healthcare firm Concentric Health Experiences.

About MONO

MONO is an award-winning creative agency for brands in search of ideas that will disrupt the market and define them in the long-term. MONO was founded with a belief that "Simple Always Wins" and an obsession to attack complexity in order to create simple, captivating ideas that move people and move business. MONO works with Valspar and HGTV/SW paints, Thomas' English Muffins, LifeSpace, Old Dominion, Peroni and Leinenkugel's. For more information, visit: www.mono-1.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

