Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II Clinical Study of LNK01001 in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that it had dosed the first patient with LNK01001 in its Phase II clinical trial on subjects with atopic dermatitis (AD). LNK01001 is a selective JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The clinical study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LNK01001 capsules in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin disease that often occurs on the face, neck, elbow fossa etc. The patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis have repeated episodes of severe pruritus and chronic eczema-like skin lesions as the main clinical manifestations, often combined with other atopic diseases such as allergic rhinitis and asthma, which seriously affects the quality of life. LNK01001 is an innovative drug developed by Lynk Pharmaceuticals. It is used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and is currently in phase II studies for rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Professor Zhang Jianzhong, the principal investigator of this study, the 13th Director in the Dermatology Division of the Chinese Medical Association and Director of the Dermatology Department at Peking University People's Hospital, said, "Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease with a protracted course of symptoms, which seriously affects the patients' quality of life and brings great burden and mental stress to their families and society; LNK01001 has demonstrated a good safety profile in healthy subjects, and we expect that it will also have excellent efficacy and safety in patient trials."

Dr. Sherry Weigand, the chief medical officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "Atopic dermatitis has a profound negative physical, psychosocial and economic impact on affected patients and their families. It requires a long-term disease management. LNK01001 is an innovative candidate drug with great potential for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as atopic dermatitis. We will strive to advance the clinical study of LNK01001 rapidly for the early benefit of patients by working together with investigators with the goal of meeting the needs of patients."

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of Class I clinical innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

