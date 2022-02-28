InventHelp Inventor Develops Energy Collection/Storage Device for Trucks (LBT-102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the trucking industry and I wanted to create a safe and convenient device for electrical power generation and storage while driving and usage while idling," said an inventor, from New Oxford, Pa., "so I invented STAR TRUCK AKA MICRO WIND TECH. My design offers a safe, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternative to running the engine and burning fuel for power when sitting in the truck."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect and store energy for use while idling within a truck. In doing so, it enhances safety and could save lives for drivers. It also reduces fuel waste and pollution and it saves money. The invention features a versatile and attractive design that is easy and convenient to use for heating, cooling, battery charging, etc. Additionally, it is ideal for the trucking industry and vehicle manufacturers.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

