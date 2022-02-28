EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY NAMES EVERETT EISSENSTAT CHAIR OF NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL TRADE LEAD

WASHIGNTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) today announced Everett Eissenstat as Chair of North America and Global Trade Lead, effective March 1, 2022. EGA, which is a part of DJE Holdings, offers advisory services on market entry and exit, political risk, government affairs, sustainability, crisis management, integrated campaigns, as well as policy making within domestic and international government institutions and forums.

Located in Washington, D.C., Eissenstat will manage a team of experts across the U.S. and Canada to provide globally integrated business and government advisory services. EGA's North American team assists clients to navigate and leverage government policies, international institutions, and geopolitical dynamics to achieve their business objectives.

"Everett's distinguished career in bipartisan domestic and international policy makes him the ideal candidate to spearhead EGA North America," says Edelman Global Advisory Managing Partner and CEO, Deborah Lehr. "We are confident his extensive political insight and expertise will prove invaluable to our clients and team overall."

Everett joins EGA following a storied career in both the public and private sector, including most recently General Motors (GM) where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy. In this role, Eissenstat led the integration and restructuring of the Global Public Policy team while effectively communicating and advancing GM's business and public policy objectives.

Prior to his time at GM, Everett served as the White House Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. In this critical position, Eissenstat led the White House international economic team responsible for the development and coordination of policies related to international energy, international trade, and development finance institutions. He also served as the U.S. lead negotiator for the G-20, APEC, and G-7 international economic summits.

Over the past two decades, Eissenstat has worked across Democrat and Republican administrations on every facet of U.S. international economic policy, including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as well as every other free trade agreement the United States has put into force since 2002. Eissenstat, also served as chief international trade counsel twice for the Senate Finance Committee and as a career government employee at the Office of the United States Trade Representative where he served as the Assistant United States Trade Representative (AUSTR) for the Americas.

EGA also announced today that Martin Reiser will become a Senior Advisor. Reiser, who has supported EGA since its inception in August 2021, brings over three decades of experience from Capitol Hill, the White House and private sector. He played a significant role in virtually all major legislative health care efforts on Capitol Hill, including the COVID-19 relief packages, Health Security Act, the Medicare reforms provisions of the balanced budget act of 1997, The Affordable Care Act, 21st Century CURES, and many more pieces of legislation. Reiser served as the Policy Director to Republican Whip, Rep. Steve Scalise.

Eissenstat and Reiser bring unmatched global experience to EGA and its clients, offering incomparable insight into the nuances of an ever-changing political landscape for business.

About Edelman Global Advisory

Launched in August 2021, Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) is a boutique firm launched by Edelman, the world's largest global public relations consultancy firm. EGA is dedicated to providing business and government advisory services such as tailored strategies and implementation to businesses and institutions seeking to navigate today's changing geopolitical and economic landscape. Our team is composed of 140+ professionals with decades of experience working in government, consulting, NGOs, and the business sector. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., we have 67 offices across 25 countries in six markets: the U.S. and Canada, APAC, MENA, Europe, Latin America, and India.

