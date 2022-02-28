BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS THIRD OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN HOOVER, ALA. At 4289 S. Shades Crest Road, Suite 109

HOOVER, Ala., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy today opened its third outpatient clinic in Hoover and 10th in the Birmingham area.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The new clinic, known as Hoover-Morgan Road, is at 4289 S. Shades Crest Road, Suite 109.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 205-621-8822 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Lauren Langley earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. Certified as a lymphedema therapist, Langley has particular areas of interest that include geriatrics, balance, fall prevention, post-operative care, oncological care and wound care.

BenchMark's other Hoover clinics are at 1713 Montgomery Highway South and 771 Shades Mountain Plaza. The company has 22 clinics in Alabama.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

