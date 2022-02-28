Beghou Consulting promotes two life sciences industry consultants to partner

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beghou Consulting recently promoted experienced life sciences industry consultants Erik Cruz and Janardhan Vellore to partner.

"Erik and Janardhan have established themselves as trusted advisers on a range of commercial effectiveness issues for their life sciences industry clients," said Beth Beghou, founder and managing director of Beghou Consulting. "I am thrilled to recognize their many accomplishments and welcome them to our partner group as they continue to shape commercial strategies for our clients."

Cruz helps life sciences companies improve their commercial strategies. He specializes in data management, technology development and forecasting. He also has significant experience designing sales forces and incentive compensation plans for teams promoting unique therapies, including those that treat rare diseases. He earned master's and bachelor's degrees in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University. Cruz is based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

Vellore counsels life sciences clients in oncology, hematology, rare disease, specialty and primary care, and helps shape their commercial strategy and operations decisions. He specializes in forecasting, customer segmentation and targeting, field force design, incentive compensation, patient support, payer access, corporate accounts strategy, marketing and digital engagement, channel optimization, and machine learning and technology solutions. Vellore previously held leadership roles at Novartis and Bayer Pharmaceuticals. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in biomedical engineering from The University of Akron and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Vellore is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

