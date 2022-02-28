Avocados From Mexico's Taco Tip Off Program Makes College Basketball Season #AlwaysGood

For the third consecutive year, AFM and Mission® Foods Partner to Offer Shoppers Slam Dunk Recipes, Savings, Prizes, and More

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into the college basketball bracket season, the number one avocado brand and the number one tortilla brand in the U.S. are inviting shoppers to celebrate game day with the return of "Taco Tip Off." Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has partnered with Mission Foods for a consecutive year to encourage shoppers to make avocados and tacos the star of their gameday plans.

Back by popular demand, the promotional program includes engaging in-store displays, consumer savings, sweepstakes, and recipe inspiration for fans to create delicious tacos at home, all designed to drive avocado sales and basket size during the height of college basketball season. The program will be in-store beginning today and runs through April 5, 2022.

"Avocados From Mexico bring good taste and good times, and that's especially true when it comes to college basketball season," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. "Mexican handhelds – including tacos, burritos and quesadillas – are a top core usage for avocados, and our partnership with Mission Foods for Taco Tip Off creates a great opportunity to reinforce this and motivate shoppers to add avocados to their Mexican handheld dishes."

According to the 2020-2021 shopper profile, 73% of college basketball watchers bought avocados and packaged tortillas in the past year compared to 64% among the average grocery shopper.1 And, total basket spend with avocados and Mission brand packaged tortillas among College Basketball watchers is $134.02 vs. $107.23 without avocados.2

"College basketball is the perfect occasion to leverage in-store merchandising and online engagement to inspire shoppers to make their own taco creations at home," said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President of Marketing & Trade Marketing at Mission Foods. "Pairing Mission brand tortillas with Avocados From Mexico creates a powerhouse that will drive even more purchases and make every gameday even better."



The Taco Tip off program offers shoppers a game-winning combo including:

Savings with On-Pack Coupon: Shoppers can save $1.50 when they buy two Avocados From Mexico and one package of Mission Tortillas.

Sweepstakes: Shoppers can enter for a chance to win $5,000 and other great prizes.

Digital Engagement: Shoppers can interact with AFM and Mission Foods via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, by scanning the QR code at display to receive tasty recipes.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico's robust year-round promotional activities and marketing efforts, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper.



About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.



About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit http://www.missionfoods.com/.

