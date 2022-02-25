USMJ Prepares For Rapid Revenue Growth Starting With EVERx CBD Beverage Launch

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) today announced the company is prepared for rapid revenue growth in conjunction with the relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage set to debut at the Arnold Sports Festival next week, March 3-6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

EVERx was originally introduced at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2017. With the Arnold as the anchor of EVERx's marketing campaign, sales rapidly grew to over $2 million annually.

USMJ acquired EVERx from its sister company, Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) last year in exchange for a royalty agreement. USMJ has updated the EVERx formula and packaging and now returns to the Arnold Classic with 20,000 athletes from 80 nations participating in 60 sports and events.

In 1989, the Arnold Sports Festival was founded by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Columbus business Jim Lorimer in Columbus, Ohio. Other festivals are held in Melbourne, Australia; São Paulo, Brasil; Johannesburg, South Africa; Seville, Spain; and Birmingham, England.

Acquiring EVERx mid pandemic, USMJ decided to wait out the economic impact of the pandemic and target a later relaunch of the CBD sports nutrition beverage.

USMJ is now relaunching the product with an updated formula and look. The new formula and look are designed to expand the appeal of EVERx beyond the sports nutrition market. Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) remains as the bottler for EVERx.

To learn more about the new formula and to see the new packaging visit: www.DRINKEVERx.com

To stay up to date on the latest EVERx developments visit: https://drinkeverx.com/newsletter/

If you are interested in distributing EVERx and would like to meet at the Arnold, send us an email at info@shopusmj.com.

The relaunch of EVERx is the beginning of an overall USMJ cannabis ecommerce expansion campaign. Following the relaunch of EVERx, USMJ has plans to launch multiple new products, both inhouse products and third-party products, in an overall effort to expand USMJ ecommerce.

Visit the company's ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for more coming announcements and updates: www.USMJ.com

Contact:

USMJ

Steven Rash

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

