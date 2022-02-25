Kinecta Federal Credit Union Celebrated 2022 Random Acts of Kindness Week and Invites the Community to Nominate Kind Individuals for its Ongoing #KinectaKindness Awards

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union conducted a full week of acts of goodwill and positivity in celebration of the 2022 Random Acts of Kindness Week. To continue honoring generosity and kindness, Kinecta is inviting the community to nominate caring individuals for its ongoing #KinectaKindness Awards program.

The #KinectaKindness Awards is a program designed to inspire acts of kindness and shine a light on stories of goodwill – large and small – throughout Kinecta's communities. Individual nominations can be made by filling out a short form at https://www.kinecta.org/community/kinecta-kindness. Following selection, Kinecta will donate $250 to the nonprofit of the #KinectaKindness Awards winners' choice. Awardees are announced through Kinecta's Facebook and Instagram Stories twice a month.

"We've all seen friends, neighbors, and even strangers demonstrate what it means to be a caring member of our community. Help us celebrate kind and positive role models across our communities and nominate someone for their goodwill and gestures of kindness," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation.

#KinectaKindness was created in 2019 as an extension of Kinecta's Random Acts of Kindness Week. To celebrate the 2022 Random Acts of Kindness Week, Kinecta supplied team members with gift cards they used to surprise neighbors and community partners with acts of goodwill, such as buying school supplies for a nearby classroom or treating a member to a latte.

#KinectaKindness Application Guidelines:

Awardees should be:

Any person or individual at least 16 years of age or older.

A legal resident of the United States .

A resident in Essex County, Livingston County, Los Angeles County , Monroe County, Morris County, Ontario County, Orange County , Palm Beach County, Santa Barbara County , Santa Clara County , San Mateo County , Sussex County, Warren County or Wayne County.

Nonprofits should be in Essex County, Livingston County, Los Angeles County, Monroe County, Morris County, Ontario County, Orange County, Palm Beach County, Santa Barbara County, Santa Clara County, San Mateo County, Sussex County, Warren County or Wayne County.

During 2021 employees of Kinecta and its subsidiaries volunteered over 5,118 hours, donated more than $880,000 to charitable causes and participated in over 225 community activities/events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit https://www.kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. In 2021, Kinecta Federal Credit Union was recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the "Best of Show" Award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. To learn more about Kinecta, visit www.kinecta.org.

