Track Group, Inc. Partners with Socrates Software LLC

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, announced today it has entered an exclusive partnership with Socrates Software LLC to deploy Socrates 360, a multipurpose app designed to better prepare justice- involved individuals for success in the community after incarceration.

The United States has the largest prison population in the world, with over 2 million Americans incarcerated. Roughly 600,000 of them return to communities each year with limited access to tools that support their reintegration. Track Group and Socrates aim to change that by providing education, life skills, and vocational training to prisoners, parolees, and probationers, both during and after their sentences.

"With Socrates 360, we are combining technology and skills training to help participants succeed after being released from custody," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "I believe by providing tailored education, employment, and life skills courses, we can better assist government agencies tasked with helping people get back on their feet."

Socrates 360 is a customizable app that provides a wide range of educational courses, from learning to read and write, to earning a master's degree. Additionally, it offers health, parenting, and job skills courses, money management, and wellbeing advice, access to local services, calendars, scheduling, appointment reminders, video conferencing, and remote check-ins, all tailored to an individual's unique needs. The app is provided to inmates in custody on secure tablets and is then accessible on most smart devices upon reentry to the community providing a continuity of education and support.

"Track Group's experience, reputation for service, and commitment to public safety are the reasons we chose this partnership," said James Levy, Socrates Software's CEO. "We have nearly 20,000 registered service users across five countries, and we look forward to empowering many more individuals to enhance their futures."

For more information about Socrates 360 or any monitoring products and services offered by Track Group, please visit trackgrp.com or contact AJ Gigler at 877-260-2010.

About Track Group

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices and develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications for the criminal justice market. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

