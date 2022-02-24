Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2021 Quarter increased to $60.2 million from $58.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Quarter"). Net income increased to $15.9 million for the 2021 Quarter from $11.7 million for the 2020 Quarter. The Waycroft mixed-use development opened in April 2020 and, as of December 31, 2021, was 97.1% leased. Concurrent with the opening in April 2020, interest, real estate taxes and all other costs associated with the residential portion of the property, including depreciation, began to be charged to expense, while revenue continued to grow as occupancy increased. As a result, net income for the 2021 Quarter was favorably impacted by $0.8 million, compared to the 2020 Quarter, due to increased occupancy at The Waycroft. Net income for the 2021 Quarter also increased compared to the 2020 Quarter due to (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $1.4 million), (b) lower interest expense, primarily due to lower average interest rates and lower outstanding debt balances, exclusive of The Waycroft (collectively, $0.6 million), and (c) higher base rent in the Shopping Center portfolio ($0.5 million). Net income available to common stockholders was $9.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share) for the 2021 Quarter compared to $6.6 million ($0.28 per diluted share) for the 2020 Quarter.

Same property revenue increased 3.4% and same property operating income increased 5.6% for the 2021 Quarter compared to the 2020 Quarter. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses and (d) change in fair value of derivatives minus (e) gain on sale of property and (f) the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Shopping Center same property operating income increased 4.9% and Mixed-Use same property operating income increased 7.8%. The increase in Shopping Center same property operating income was primarily the result of (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $0.9 million), (b) higher base rent ($0.5 million), and (c) higher recovery income, net of expenses ($0.2 million). The increase in Mixed-Use same property operating income was primarily the result of (a) higher base rent ($0.7 million), (b) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $0.5 million) partially offset by (c) lower recovery income, net of expenses ($0.4 million). Same property revenue and same property operating income are non-GAAP supplemental performance measures that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. Reconciliations of same property revenue and same property operating income to property revenue and property operating income are attached to this press release.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Period"), total revenue increased to $239.2 million from $225.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Period"). Net income increased to $61.6 million for the 2021 Period from $50.3 million for the 2020 Period. The increase in net income was primarily due to (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $6.2 million), (b) lower interest expense due to lower average interest rates, exclusive of The Waycroft ($2.5 million), (c) higher parking income, net of expenses ($0.7 million) and (d) higher percentage rent due to increased sales reported by anchor and retail tenants at multiple Shopping Centers ($0.6 million). Net income available to common stockholders was $37.2 million ($1.57 per diluted share) for the 2021 Period compared to $29.2 million ($1.25 per diluted share) for the 2020 Period.

Same property revenue increased 1.5% and same property operating income increased 1.7% for the 2021 Period compared to the 2020 Period. Shopping Center same property operating income increased 5.7% and Mixed-Use same property operating income decreased 11.5%. Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $5.2 million) and (b) higher base rent ($2.0 million). Mixed-Use same property operating income decreased primarily due to lower base rent ($4.3 million).

As of December 31, 2021, 92.0% of the commercial portfolio was leased (all properties except the residential portfolio), compared to 92.5% at December 31, 2020. On a same property basis, 92.0% of the portfolio was leased at December 31, 2021, compared to 92.5% at December 31, 2020. The residential portfolio was 97.1% leased at December 31, 2021, compared to 85.5% at December 31, 2020.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares) increased to $25.5 million ($0.78 and $0.75 per basic and diluted share, respectively) in the 2021 Quarter from $22.1 million ($0.71 per basic and diluted share) in the 2020 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release. The increase in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily due to (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $1.4 million), (b) increased occupancy at The Waycroft ($0.8 million), (c) lower interest expense, primarily due to lower average interest rates and lower outstanding debt balances, exclusive of The Waycroft (collectively, $0.6 million) and (d) higher base rent in the Shopping Center portfolio ($0.5 million).

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares) increased 12.0% to $100.7 million ($3.14 and $3.04 per basic and diluted share, respectively) in the 2021 Period from $90.0 million ($2.88 per basic and diluted share) in the 2020 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased primarily due to (a) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables and corresponding reserves (collectively, $6.2 million), (b) lower interest expense, primarily due to lower average interest rates, exclusive of The Waycroft ($2.5 million) and (c) increased occupancy at The Waycroft ($2.0 million).

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic, and on March 13, 2020, the United States declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting almost every industry directly or indirectly.

The actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by ordering closure of nonessential businesses and ordering residents to generally stay at home, and subsequent phased re-openings, have resulted in many of our tenants announcing mandated or temporary closures of their operations and/or requesting adjustments to their lease terms. Overall, there remains significant uncertainty around the long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have a material and adverse effect on or cause disruption to our business or financial condition, results from operations, cash flows and the market value and trading price of our securities.

While the Company's grocery store, pharmacy, bank and home improvement store tenants have generally remained fully open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants have operated with reduced hours and/or limited indoor seating, supplemented with delivery and curbside pick-up, and most health, beauty supply and services, fitness centers, and other non-essential businesses have re-opened, some with limited customer capacity. As of February 18, 2022, payments by tenants of contractual base rent and operating expense and real estate tax recoveries totaled approximately 99%, and 97% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and January 2022, respectively. During 2021, the Company generally did not charge late fees or delinquent interest on past due payments and, in limited cases, rent deferral agreements have been negotiated to allow tenants temporary relief where needed. For additional discussion of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Company's business, please see Part 2, Item 7 (Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

When taking into account the amount of time elapsed since the due date of the payment, we continue to experience sequential improvement in our collection rates. The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated total collections of the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter and January 2022 rent billings as of February 18, 2022:



Retail Office Residential Total 2021 First Quarter 99 % 100 % 99 % 99 % 2021 Second Quarter 99 % 100 % 99 % 99 % 2021 Third Quarter 99 % 100 % 99 % 99 % 2021 Fourth Quarter 98 % 100 % 99 % 99 % January 2022 97 % 99 % 99 % 97 %

Although we are and will continue to be actively engaged in rent collection efforts related to uncollected rent, and we continue to work with certain tenants who have requested rent deferrals, we can provide no assurance that such efforts or our efforts in future periods will be successful, particularly in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions intended to prevent its spread continue for a prolonged period. As of January 31, 2022, approximately 69% of the amount of rent deferred, or approximately $6.3 million, has come due. Of the amount that has come due, $6.1 million has been paid.

With cash balances of over $12.8 million and borrowing capacity of approximately $208.8 million on January 31, 2022, the Company believes that it has sufficient liquidity and flexibility to meet the needs of the Company's operations as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Company's property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022, and include the following: (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (viii) increases in operating costs, (ix) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (x) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xi) impairment charges, (xii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and (xiii) an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, which may (as with COVID-19) precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020 Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 511,529

$ 511,482 Buildings and equipment 1,566,686

1,543,837 Construction in progress 205,911

69,477

2,284,126

2,124,796 Accumulated depreciation (650,113)

(607,706)

1,634,013

1,517,090 Cash and cash equivalents 14,594

26,856 Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 58,659

64,917 Deferred leasing costs, net 24,005

26,872 Other assets 15,490

9,837 Total assets $ 1,746,761

$ 1,645,572 Liabilities





Mortgage notes payable $ 941,456

$ 827,603 Term loan facility payable 99,233

74,791 Revolving credit facility payable 103,167

103,913 Construction loan payable —

144,607 Dividends and distributions payable 21,672

19,448 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,558

24,384 Deferred income 25,188

23,293 Total liabilities 1,216,274

1,218,039 Equity





Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 75,000

75,000 Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 shares issued and outstanding 110,000

110,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 42,000,000 and 40,000,000 shares authorized,

respectively, 23,840,471 and 23,476,626 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 238

235 Additional paid-in capital 436,609

420,625 Partnership units in escrow 39,650

— Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (256,448)

(241,535) Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity 405,049

364,325 Noncontrolling interests 125,438

63,208 Total equity 530,487

427,533 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,746,761

$ 1,645,572

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)



Revenue









Rental revenue $ 58,881

$ 57,115

$ 234,515

$ 220,281 Other 1,359

1,169

4,710

4,926 Total revenue 60,240

58,284

239,225

225,207 Expenses













Property operating expenses 8,461

7,994

32,881

28,857 Real estate taxes 6,625

7,534

28,747

29,560 Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 10,865

12,508

45,424

46,519 Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,420

13,532

50,272

51,126 General and administrative 6,019

5,318

20,252

19,107 Total expenses 44,390

46,886

177,576

175,169 Gain on sale of property —

278

—

278 Net Income 15,850

11,676

61,649

50,316 Noncontrolling interests













Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,607)

(2,253)

(13,260)

(9,934) Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 12,243

9,423

48,389

40,382 Preferred stock dividends (2,799)

(2,798)

(11,194)

(11,194) Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,444

$ 6,625

$ 37,195

$ 29,188 Per share net income available to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.28

$ 1.57

$ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.28

$ 1.57

$ 1.25















Weighted Average Common Stock:













Common stock 23,765

23,437

23,655

23,356 Effect of dilutive options 22

—

7

1 Diluted weighted average common stock 23,787

23,437

23,662

23,357

Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income $ 15,850

$ 11,676

$ 61,649

$ 50,316

Subtract:















Gain on sale of property —

(278)

—

(278)

Add:















Real estate depreciation and amortization 12,420

13,532

50,272

51,126

FFO 28,270

24,930

111,921

101,164

Subtract:















Preferred stock dividends (2,799)

(2,798)

(11,194)

(11,194)

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 25,471

$ 22,132

$ 100,727

$ 89,970

Weighted average shares and units:















Basic 32,795

31,368

32,029

31,266

Diluted (2) 33,762

31,368

33,098

31,267

Basic FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 0.78

$ 0.71

$ 3.14

$ 2.88

Diluted FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests. $ 0.75

$ 0.71

$ 3.04

$ 2.88





(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of

performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis

determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation

and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and gains or losses from property dispositions. FFO

does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to

fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no

material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly

comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of

liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the

assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the

Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.



(2) Beginning March 5, 2021, fully diluted shares and units includes 1,416,071 limited partnership units that were held in escrow related to

the contribution of Twinbrook Quarter by 1592 Rockville Pike. Half of the units held in escrow were released on October 18, 2021. The

remaining units held in escrow are scheduled to be released on October 18, 2023.

Reconciliation of total revenue to same property revenue (3)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenue

$ 60,240

$ 58,284

$ 239,225

$ 225,207 Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

—

(15,596)

(4,790) Total same property revenue

$ 60,240

$ 58,284

$ 223,629

$ 220,417

















Shopping Centers

$ 42,746

$ 41,618

$ 169,681

$ 161,854 Mixed-Use properties

17,494

16,666

53,948

58,563 Total same property revenue

$ 60,240

$ 58,284

$ 223,629

$ 220,417

















Total Shopping Center revenue

$ 42,746

$ 41,618

$ 169,681

$ 161,854 Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

—

—

— Total same Shopping Center revenue

$ 42,746

$ 41,618

$ 169,681

$ 161,854

















Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 17,494

$ 16,666

$ 69,544

$ 63,353 Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

—

(15,596)

(4,790) Total same Mixed-Use revenue

$ 17,494

$ 16,666

$ 53,948

$ 58,563



(3) Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by

excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue

adjusts property revenue by subtracting the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same

property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as

a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as

an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of

operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses,

gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that

relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful

because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties.

Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue

may not be comparable to those of other REITs.



Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income (4)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income $ 15,850

$ 11,676

$ 61,649

$ 50,316

Add: Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 10,865

12,508

45,424

46,519

Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,420

13,532

50,272

51,126

Add: General and administrative 6,019

5,318

20,252

19,107

Less: Gain on sale of property —

(278)

—

(278)

Property operating income 45,154

42,756

177,597

166,790

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

—

(9,312)

(1,271)

Total same property operating income $ 45,154

$ 42,756

$ 168,285

$ 165,519



















Shopping Centers $ 34,050

$ 32,460

$ 133,897

$ 126,656

Mixed-Use properties 11,104

10,296

34,388

38,863

Total same property operating income $ 45,154

$ 42,756

$ 168,285

$ 165,519



















Shopping Center operating income $ 34,050

$ 32,460

$ 133,897

$ 126,656

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

—

—

—

Total same Shopping Center operating income $ 34,050

$ 32,460

$ 133,897

$ 126,656



















Mixed-Use property operating income $ 11,104

$ 10,296

$ 43,700

$ 40,134

Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

—

(9,312)

(1,271)

Total same Mixed-Use property operating income $ 11,104

$ 10,296

$ 34,388

$ 38,863



(4) Same property operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods

by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property operating

income adjusts property operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable

periods. Same property operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the

Company's performance as a whole. Same property operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property operating

income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same

property operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the

Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real

estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties.

Management believes the exclusion of these items from property operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual

revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for

calculating same property operating income. Accordingly, same property operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

