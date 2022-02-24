J&T Express Enters Latin American Market and Launches Network in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express ("J&T"), an international express logistics company, announced today that it has officially entered the Latin American market and successfully launched its network in Mexico. This latest expansion brings J&T Express' global network coverage to a total of eleven countries.

With 12 sorting centers and 26 distribution centers in Mexico, the network covers key regions in all 32 Mexican states. As an important aspect of its courier service, the Mexican version of the J&T Express mobile application will also be launched soon.

"As part of a new generation of express logistics companies with increased focus on internationalisation, J&T Express attaches significant importance to the Latin American market," said Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express. "The launch in Mexico is an integral step in the expansion of our global network, which further demonstrates the benefits of the regional sponsorship model in our global expansion. In the future, we hope to continue building our competitive advantage through refined local operations, our unique management model and technological improvements, to provide customers with quality logistics experience."

Ryan Zhang, Head of J&T Express Mexico, said, "Mexico is a logistics hub in Latin America, and home to the headquarters of many Latin American companies. It serves as an important strategic channel for J&T Express to continue its expansion in the market. This network launch is another milestone in J&T Express' international strategy, and we hope to create a pleasant courier and shipping experience for our Mexican customers through efficient and high-quality services."

Previously, J&T Express' delivery network covered ten countries and regions including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Following the successful launch of the network in Mexico, J&T Express' first stop in Latin America, the company aims to further cultivate emerging markets and expand its global footprint in the future to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring the benefits of logistic services to all.

About J&T Express

Founded in August 2015, J&T Express is a rapidly-growing international delivery company, with its core business in express services and cross-border logistics. J&T Express is committed to continuously creating integrated quality experiences for its customers globally. J&T Express' network spans eleven countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and serves over 2 billion people.

