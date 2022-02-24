InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mosquito Net for Outdoor Spaces (CLM-508)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier against mosquitos and other flying insects for those without a screened porch," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the WRAP AROUND MOSQUITO NET. My design offers a safe and comfortable way to enjoy your outdoor space."

The invention provides an effective way to block mosquitoes and other flying insects. In doing so, it ensures that a protective structure is available for any patio, porch, yard, etc. As a result, it reduces the risk of insect bites and nuisances and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, landscapers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

