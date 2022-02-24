Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.55 per share of common stock representing a 22.2% increase from the $0.45 per share dividend last quarter. The dividend is payable March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2022.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

