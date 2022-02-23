Secureframe Raises $56M to Accelerate Automated Security and Compliance Processes New financing round comes on the heels 10x ARR growth in 2021; Bolsters leadership team with the addition of Salesforce veteran as COO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureframe today announced it has raised a $56 million Series B funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $79 million—in just under two years since its launch in 2020. Accomplice led the round with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Optum Ventures, Kaiser Permanente, Gradient Ventures, Soma Capital, Gaingels, Impatient Ventures, and Flexport. Notable angels that joined the round include Jon Oberheide (Duo Security CTO), Ash Devata (VP / GM for Zero Trust and Duo at Cisco), Leore Avidar (Alt and Lob CEO). Additionally, Michael Viscuso, Partner at Accomplice, will join the company's Board of Directors.

"Secureframe is onto something big," said Mike Viscuso, Partner at Accomplice and founder of Carbon Black. "They have the vision, the talent, and the technology to drive major transformation in continuous compliance certification. What's most exciting to me is they've already become the go-to solution for startups and high-growth companies who want to automate their entire compliance portfolio. It's clear why Accomplice is leading Secureframe's Series B, and I'm thrilled to serve on the board of directors to help play a role in the company's continued growth."

Secureframe also announced today that Salesforce veteran Seema Kumar has joined as Chief Operating Officer and Evan Horibe as the Vice President of Sales. Kumar joins Secureframe from New Relic where she served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Before that, she led marketing at Salesforce and was instrumental in launching the company's security and compliance offering. In her new role, she will oversee all sales, marketing, customer success and people operations for Secureframe. Horibe joins from Brandfolder where he was Head of Sales and will be responsible for scaling sales operations in the US and Europe. He brings over 15 years of B2B sales experience having held roles at leading companies such as MongoDB, Xactly, Experian and more.

Today's announcements come on the heels of unprecedented growth for Secureframe, marked 10x ARR growth in 2021. Secureframe also experienced 7x customer growth with the addition of companies such as Stream, Dooly, Lob, Instabase, Slab, and Doodle to its growing customer roster. Additionally, the company recently introduced a number of best-in-class certification products to its portfolio, including HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the leading platform for security compliance automation. Secureframe makes obtaining and maintaining the most rigorous global compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, easy and effortless. With over 100+ integrations to core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF, and Okta, Secureframe automatically and continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, monitors infrastructure, and more. Secureframe has made compliance easy for hundreds of companies including Stream, Dooly, Lob, Instabase, Slab, and Doodle. For information, please visit www. secureframe.com.

