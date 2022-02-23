Lookout Receives FedRAMP JAB P-ATO Authorization for Secure Access Service Edge Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced that the Lookout Security Platform , its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Advisory Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO). The P-ATO streamlines federal agencies ability to deploy the Lookout SASE solution, reducing the time and complexity of evaluating and approving the platform for use in their own cloud environments.

(PRNewsfoto/Lookout) (PRNewswire)

Established in 2011, FedRAMP aims to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, increase confidence in cloud solution security and ensure consistent application of existing security practices. There are two types of FedRAMP Authorizations: a P-ATO granted by the JAB and an Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) issued by individual agencies. The JAB is the primary governing body for FedRAMP and includes the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and General Services Administration (GSA). This FedRAMP P-ATO is an expansion of the prior P-ATO on the FedRAMP Marketplace for the Lookout Security Platform Mobile Endpoint Security solution .

The Lookout Security Platform is a scalable cloud-delivered solution to protect agency data accessed by any endpoint from any location in any application including on-premises apps, SaaS apps and enterprise apps running in IaaS. The platform enables government agencies to meet the Zero Trust Architecture requirements in the Executive Order 14208 and mitigate risk when enabling critical initiatives like digital transformation and telework. "The FedRAMP JAB P-ATO offers federal agencies the opportunity to more quickly and more effectively implement Zero Trust architecture and move away from obsolete, perimeter-based security approaches," said Tony D'Angelo, vice president of U.S. public sector at Lookout. "Given SASE and its associated elements are foundational to Zero Trust, this authorization is a critical development as agencies work to comply with federal Zero Trust requirements as set forth in both the Biden Administration's cybersecurity Executive Order (14028) and the Administration's updated Zero Trust strategy released on January 26 from the Office of Management and Budget (M-22-09)."

To secure agency data, the Lookout Security Platform delivers a triple-play integration of User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) across secure access technologies – Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – and Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and Mobile Endpoint Security (MES). This triple-play protects data against insider threats and credential theft, dynamically adapts to changes in user and device risk posture and prevents agency data from being exposed to unauthorized users. This enables unified data protection policies to be consistently applied across all users, endpoints and applications, improving security administration.

The Lookout SSE platform was also recognized by Gartner in the firm's first Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) and ranked among the top three solutions in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE1 in each of the four use cases. Click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE , and here for a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE .

To learn more about FedRAMP compliance information and how Lookout works with government agencies, please visit: https://www.lookout.com/solutions/government/federal .

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

press@lookout.com

© 2022 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, SCREAM®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. EVERYTHING IS OK®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, POWERED BY LOOKOUT®, and PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT®, are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States; and POST PERIMETER SECURITY ALLIANCE™ is a trademark of Lookout, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

1 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 17, 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lookout