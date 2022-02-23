Infor and iCIMS Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Talent Experience for Services Industries

NEW YORK and HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, and iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver next-gen talent capabilities throughout North America to key services industries, including healthcare organizations.

"Today's unusual labor market is fueling a worldwide employment conundrum, and many businesses are struggling to operate effectively," said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., CEO, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). "Companies need a simple, connected HCM and talent experience to build and retain strong teams. iCIMS and Infor are a powerful combination that will support employers across the entire employee lifecycle and help them achieve business success."

Infor and iCIMS plan to take the talent experience from transactional to transformational with sophisticated, simple and cost-effective solutions. Together, Infor and iCIMS are connecting the end-to-end talent lifecycle, and helping companies attract, engage, hire and advance top talent at the scale and pace that today's businesses demand.

"As organizations face continued pressure to move faster and with more efficiency, we believe utilizing modern, industry-specific HR technology provides the tools necessary to build and maintain workforces and better position them for success," said Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor. "The partnership with iCIMS enables our customers to have fully integrated and industry-specific solutions for the entire employee lifecycle."

The combined power of the Infor and iCIMS solutions will help teams easily connect business and talent objectives to strategically align people initiatives. By integrating core HR with talent acquisition and mobility solutions, teams are empowered to make smarter decisions, be more productive, and find the right people for the right role at the right time.

"Finding, hiring and retaining talent is the most pressing issue facing businesses right now," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "In fact, 92% of C-suite leaders say their organizations will not meet their goals this year without the right talent. Companies need advanced technology to deliver seamless talent experiences, manage their workforce and continue to build their winning workforce. Together, iCIMS and Infor will enable more companies to quickly respond to today's talent demands."

Improving Talent Experience in Healthcare

The healthcare industry, in particular, has the opportunity to benefit from the Infor and iCIMS partnership. Together, the two companies manage key business processes for 10 of the top 16 U.S. health systems. iCIMS' platform data shows significantly fewer people are applying for jobs in the health services sector compared to the number of open positions. It has never been more important for healthcare organizations to build and retain strong teams to support the nurses and doctors that continue to be stretched to their limits as pandemic challenges persist.

