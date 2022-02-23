Honda 'Green Dealer' Program Leverages 10 Years of Experience to Lead Auto Industry Toward More Environmentally Responsible Dealership Operations - Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs help hundreds of auto, powersports and power equipment dealers measurably reduce their environmental impact

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 10 years of experience leading Honda and Acura dealers toward more environmentally responsible operations, Honda will share its learnings from the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show 2022 in Las Vegas.

Since 2011, the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs have helped hundreds of auto, powersports and power equipment dealers measurably reduce their environmental impact. (PRNewswire)

The program contributes to Honda's goal to achieve carbon neutrality globally for its products and operations by 2050.

The Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs – often referred to as the Honda "Green Dealer" Program – have helped more than 600 Honda and Acura automobile, powersports and power equipment dealers across the U.S. collectively reduce CO 2 emissions by more than 177,000 metric tons. That reduction is is equal to eliminating the annual CO 2 emissions associated with electricity use by over 21,000 homes.

Honda kicked off the Green Dealer Program in 2011 to demonstrate a comprehensive approach to environmentally responsible operations that extends beyond its fuel-efficient vehicles and energy-efficient manufacturing operations. Now, the program contributes to Honda's goal to achieve carbon neutrality globally for its products and operations by 2050.

On March 11 at the NADA Show 2022, Honda will present its Green Dealer Program learnings during the panel "The Future Dealership is Green." With the average auto dealership expected to spend 15%-20% or more on utility costs by 2030 and utility companies transitioning their pricing plans to focus on peak demand and time-of-use, Honda encourages dealers to integrate energy-efficient measures.

"Over the last decade Honda has gained incredible insights from helping our automobile, powersports and power equipment dealerships of all sizes overcome various challenges to reduce their energy and water consumption, and we want to share this experience with all dealers," said Annika Swenson, sustainability analyst at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and manager of the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs. "As we work toward a carbon-free society, we hope Honda's Green Dealer Program provides a framework for fellow automakers that want to enhance their dealers' environmentally responsible operations."

Douglas Greenhaus, vice president of Regulatory Affairs, Environment, Health, and Safety at NADA, adds: "Working with the Green Dealer Program has left me with admiration for what Honda is doing to partner with its dealers on sustainability and environmental compliance. The Green Dealer Program is exemplary in that it assists dealerships with a structured way to reduce their environmental impacts and to build greener futures in their communities."

The voluntary Honda Green Dealer Program is structured as a yearly assessment to optimize existing and new facilities in the areas of energy performance, water efficiency and site practices. The program provides dealers with support for data collection, environmental assessment, expert advice, implementation and results verification. Since the program's launch, the average dealership has reduced energy use by 20%, saving an average of $20,000 per year and $34 million in energy costs over the last 10 years.

Other high impact dealership improvements include:

High-efficiency water fixtures that have saved 1.2 billion gallons of water

283 LED lighting upgrades which can consume 60%-80% less electricity

63 heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) upgrades, which can reduce total energy required for heating and cooling by 25%

4.1 megawatts of solar panels installed to offset energy use

Electric vehicle chargers installed at 131 Green Dealers

Culver City Honda Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality

The Honda Green Dealer Program recently recognized Culver City Honda in Culver City, California, as a carbon neutral dealership, meaning it has offset 100% of its operating emissions. A Green Dealer since 2014, Culver City Honda installed an energy management system, interior and exterior LED lighting and controls, drought-resistant landscape to conserve water, high-efficiency water fixtures and multiple electric vehicle charging stations including Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Through the Clean Power Alliance, a Southern California electricity provider offering clean renewable energy, Culver City Honda also receives energy from 100% renewable sources to offset its emissions.

"As a Green Dealer, our focus year over year at Culver City Honda is to find ways in which we can measurably reduce our impact," said Hoss Haghighat, general manager at Culver City Honda. "We have seen continued benefits from the Green Dealer Program, including an enhanced brand image and increased competitive advantage in the community, improved recruitment and retention of quality employees, earning eco-friendly incentives and rebates along with reduced waste and increased preparedness for future regulations."

10-Year Highlights of the Honda Green Dealer Program

Over the past decade the Green Dealer Program has evolved to meet the needs of its dealers and Honda's vision for a carbon-free society. Highlights of the program include:

In 2014, Honda publicly released its free online Green Dealer Guide, a step-by-step resource for dealers to reduce their energy and water consumption, while cutting overhead costs. Although it was created with dealerships in mind, any business owner can use the comprehensive guide to improve the environmental performance of their operations.

The Green Dealer Program expanded to Latin America in 2017 and Canada in 2018, helping to offset more than 6,000 metric tons of CO 2 e through dealer improvements.

At the 2019 Climate Leadership Awards, the Climate Registry and The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions recognized the Green Dealer Program with the Innovative Partnership Certificate for its exemplary leadership in reducing carbon pollution and addressing climate change.

Three Green Dealers – Brandfon Honda in Branford, Connecticut (automobile dealer); Eastern Equipment in Derry, New Hampshire (power equipment dealer) and Rossi Honda in Vineland, New Jersey (automobile dealer) – earned the distinction of being electric grid neutral. This means that they produce as much or more energy from renewable energy sources than they consume from their local electric utilities over a one-year measurement period.

A new online Green Dealer Savings Calculator allows dealers and businesses to add up potential savings based on energy efficient upgrades.

Honda utilized the professional engineering services of Altura Associates, Inc. to complete dealership environmental assessments and to help design the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs. For more information, visit https://greendealer.honda.com/.

Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is committed to addressing global environmental and energy issues by striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Honda proudly has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest data. To reduce CO 2 emissions even further, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

Honda also is working to reduce its business operations environmental impact. To slash North American manufacturing operations' CO 2 emissions, Honda has entered into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power covering more than 60% of the electricity that Honda uses in North America. This enables the company to fully offset the remaining carbon intensive grid-supplied electricity used in its Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama automobile manufacturing operations. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/environment/na-environmental-report/.

Honda, the Power of Dreams (PRNewsfoto/Honda) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.