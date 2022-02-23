The DPP Releases New Research on Cloud Post Production

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world's largest brands and creative professionals, released a new report, Cloud for Media: Post Production, from the DPP , the media industry's business network, based in London, England.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

As recently as early 2020, post production was a section of the media industry that was slower to adopt cloud technology. Large volumes of media, highly specialist tools, and a culture of in-person collaboration made it difficult. But since the pandemic, this has all changed. Now, post production houses everywhere have a fresh impetus to resolve the challenges and enable cloud editing.

Highlights from the report include state of play for cloud in production houses across the world:

The main challenges for cloud technology in post production

How post production teams everywhere can find solutions to these challenges

Whether the pandemic has changed the game for post production, forever

Whether it's possible for a post production house to go entirely virtual

VICE and A&E Networks Case studies fromand

"In recent years, we've seen the rapid adoption of the cloud in the media and entertainment industry," said Rowan de Pomerai, CTO, the DPP. "This exclusive DPP research sheds light on how post-production has changed. By partnering with us on this work, LucidLink has demonstrated a deep understanding of media customers' needs, and the desire for a strong dialogue with the industry that will help it continue to deliver success for its customers."

The full report can be accessed on LucidLink's site.

