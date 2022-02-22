Nativex Becomes Official Kwai for Business Marketing Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex has recently announced its global advertising partnership with Kwai for Business as an official marketing partner. As an official marketing partner, Nativex will provide advertisers around the world with campaign management and mobile growth opportunities.

Nativex announces its global advertising partnership with Kwai for Business

With over 1 billion MAUs across its products which include short-form video platforms Kuaishou and SnackVideo. Kwai for Business offers marketers a massive, high-quality target audience coupled with strong spending power. Over 70% of Kwai's user base consists of millennials living in metropolitan areas, making this an extremely valuable audience for global advertisers.

As one of the first agencies to be an official Kwai for Business Marketing Partner, Nativex can help new and existing partners leverage Kwai's massive user base and wide range of ad formats to reach their marketing goals.

"It's extremely exciting to be joining Kwai for Business at a time when Kwai products are growing at an unprecedented rate," said Yikai Li, Nativex Head of Business Development said. "With Kwai for Business's fantastic short-form video platforms and our strong mobile marketing expertise, we believe we can help brands and advertisers around the world unlock the next chapter in their quest for global growth."

"We are delighted to welcome the Nativex team to the Kwai for Business Marketing Program," said Paulo Fernandes, Director at Kwai for Business. "We are confident that our partnership with Nativex can help global marketers reach their target audience on the Kwai and SnackVideo platforms to provide strong campaign ROI."

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com.

About Kwai for Business

Kuaishou is a leading video platform with over 250 million content creators onboard. Kwai For Business is where you can show customers what you really stand for. With advanced technology and products, we simplify global marketing and truly boost cross-regional growth for every company type and size.

