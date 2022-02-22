Gates Industrial to Host Investor Day

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced it will host an in-person investor day event beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2022, in New York City.

The event will include a technology showcase and presentations from members of the executive leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer, Ivo Jurek, and Chief Financial Officer, Brooks Mallard, that highlight Gates' strategic priorities to drive long-term growth and value creation, followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast, along with the accompanying slides, will be available the day of the event in the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website following the event.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

