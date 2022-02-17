New Scoring Sheath Delivers Low Pressure Angioplasty Treatment in Calcified Arteries

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Scientific announced continued success with its XO Score Sheath Platform to treat highly-stenosed cardiovascular lesions using low pressure peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA).

"Calcified stenotic lesions in the iliac and common femoral arteries can be difficult to treat and often require high pressures of greater than 20 atmospheres (ATM) to dilate them adequately," shared Dr. Richard Saxon of Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside, CA. "We recently treated multiple calcified lesions in the common iliac and femoral arteries which responded well at low 3 to 4 ATM pressures using the XO Score device."

Angioplasty is used throughout the body to dilate stenosed, or narrowed, arteries and veins. Vessels with tough fibrous or calcified lesions and plaque can be difficult to treat and are prone to high rates of recoil, dissection, and restenosis often requiring reintervention.

XO Score is a new type of scoring and cutting technology that enables low-pressure lesion dilatation and vessel prep with a broad range of standard off-the-shelf PTA balloons. The unique one-piece metal-alloy exoskeleton construction adapts to the size, shape and length of the physician selected PTA balloon used inside it.

"This result was encouraging as lower pressure is generally safer for the patient, causing fewer dissections, and potentially less need for additional treatments, including stent placement," continued Dr. Saxon. "I look forward to using the XO Score as there continues to be clinical need for new technologies to effectively revascularize CLI (critical limb ischemia) and limb salvage patients."

Six XO Score devices are currently FDA and CE-Mark cleared for use in iliac, femoral, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, renal arteries, and native or synthetic dialysis fistulas and grafts.

­Transit Scientific is a commercial stage medical device company which developed the FDA-cleared and CE Mark cleared XO ScoreÒ Scoring Sheath Platform and XO CrossÒ Support Catheter Platform. www.XOScore.com

