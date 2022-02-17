Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reopens Funding for Camden Diocese Cases Despite Bankruptcy Presettlement funding company remains a leading advocate for Catholic Church abuse victims despite the organization's efforts to limit awards through bankruptcy filings.

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are reopening funding on the Camden Diocese sex abuse bankruptcy case. Legal-Bay's sources report that the church has upped their total offer to $90MM, which survivors' attorneys have turned down as inadequate. The current offer would equate to a $300K average settlement value for the 300 victims in the suit, although exact amounts would be based on individual levels of abuse.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

The south New Jersey diocese holds almost $200MM in insurance and over $1B worth of assets of which $250MM in cash is reportedly immediately available.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay has always been an advocate for plaintiffs in sexual abuse cases throughout the country. It has been disappointing to see the various organizations from New York to California utilize bankruptcy to minimize damages that are due to the victims. Settlement funding on these cases can create obstacles, but our team continues to be a leader in doing all we can to help victims in their time of need."

If you have been a victim of any type of sexual assault and need an immediate cash advance, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay advocates for victims of sexual abuse, and is well-versed in clergy abuse litigation, especially in situations where Catholic churches have filed for bankruptcy to limit payouts. Even in those cases, the loan settlement cash company was able to provide settlement loans to victims across the country, including NY and NJ. Legal-Bay provides settlement loan funding for all types of cases including personal injury, car accidents, medical malpractice, and more.

Legal-Bay's loans for lawsuits have helped numerous plaintiffs by providing immediate cash in advance of a lawsuit's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply now, please visit us HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC