Andes Wealth Technologies Announces Integration with Orion Advisor Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Wealth Technologies , an innovative advisor technology company, today announces its integration with Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary framework that empowers financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected experience.

Andes Wealth Platform provides award-winning behavioral finance and risk solutions for financial advisors. Combined with Orion's comprehensive WealthTech platform, this integration empowers financial advisors to deliver personalized services to meet the functional and emotional needs of clients.

"Wealth management is undergoing drastic changes, and financial advisors face tremendous pressure to defend their fees," said Helen Yang, CFA, Founder & CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies. "Together, Andes Wealth Technologies and Orion are positioned to provide advisors with the differentiation that they can't get anywhere else."

The integration synchronizes all existing Orion household and account data directly into the Andes Wealth Platform, making it easier for advisors to move clients seamlessly from risk tolerance assessment to the Investment Policy Statement while layering behavioral finance concepts to provide differentiated services. It also helps advisors tell a robust long-term story during market turmoil by combining behavioral finance with deep risk analytics.

"Behavioral finance and risk analytics have never been more critical in creating a satisfying and successful investment experience for advisors and their clients," said Jeff Kliewer, Senior Product Manager, Digital Experience at Orion. "Our integration with Andes Wealth Technologies builds off this demand by streamlining workflows so advisors can create an overall better client experience built on trust and transparency."

About Andes Wealth Technologies

Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with risk visualization to provide a new way to deliver wealth management. A winner of the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Award and finalist of the 2021 MMI/Barron's Industry Award, Andes Wealth Platform is a comprehensive client onboarding and communication solution to help financial advisors deliver differentiated and personalized services at scale.

Inspired by Dr. Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies, shared the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award with Dr. Lo in 2011.

