USW Members Strike against Sherwin-Williams

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that 55 members of Local 14919 began an unfair labor practice strike against Sherwin-Williams on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the company's facility in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Negotiations started on October 26, 2021, and union members had been working without a contract since the previous agreement expired on November 20, 2021. Sherwin-Williams refused to enter into an extension agreement.

"Through our hard work and the dedication of its Steelworker member workforce, the Sherwin-Williams Bedford Heights Plant has been profitable and greatly contributed to the success of the corporation," said Terrell Williams, President United Steelworkers Local 14919. "All we are asking for is a fair and just contract that keeps up with inflation and provides economic sustainability and security for our members."

When the parties last met on February 10 and 11, the company reiterated its previous substandard offer, reflecting no progress on their part. Sherwin-Williams is not available to meet again until later this month, and the USW requested the assistance of a federal mediator.

Sherwin-Williams just broke ground for a new headquarters complex in downtown Cleveland, and announced the construction of a state-of-the-art research and development center in Brecksville.

These projects have a price tag of over $600 million, and both received government assistance. Although the USW is not opposing these investments, Sherwin-Williams should be willing to invest in the employees that earned them the profits and enabled the company to make these expenditures.

