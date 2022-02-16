Top 100 Healthiest Counties in America 2022: Utah Counties Score Top 3 Spots

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Healthiest Counties in America.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

Dwellics analyzed data on more than 3,000 U.S. counties to compile a list of the Top 100: Healthiest Counties in America. Cancer incidence and mortality, air quality, water quality, substance abuse, and life expectancy are the ranking factors.

Utah takes top ranks on the list, with seven of the top ten counties and twenty-two overall. The second most populous county in the state, Utah County, beat all others in the nation to take the spot of the number one Healthiest County in America. The five healthiest Utah counties:

Utah County, Utah (#1)

Sanpete County, Utah (#2)

San Juan County, Utah (#3)

Cache County, Utah (#4)

Juab County, Utah (#7)

Utah has a total of twenty-nine counties and the twenty-two that achieve mention in the report are the most populous. This suggests that substance abuse and other factors detrimental to health may be more prevalent among those living in isolated areas. In addition, a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as 23 million Americans are planning to move in 2022. The growing popularity of remote work has allowed many of those planning a move to put living in a healthy area on their list of considerations. Correspondingly, the top counties on the list have all experienced population growth in recent years, reflecting Americans' desire to live in a healthy area and the capacity of remote work to allow such moves.

Media inquiries, please contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

See the full list at: dwellics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics