Mobvista wins Titanium Award at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asset , Asia's leading financial and investment magazine recently announced Mobvista has won a Titanium Award at The Asset's annual ESG Corporate Awards alongside other major corporations including China Mobile and China Tower. The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offers a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability and is APAC's longest-running ESG award. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility, and investor relations. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance and management acumen.

Mobvista has grown to become a leading marketing technology provider by promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly growth strategies. To bolster its position in the market, Mobvista has emphasized the importance of and built robust data security and user privacy technologies. Mobvista recognizes that its ESG principals will play a vital role in supporting the Group's core business goals and its ability to be at the forefront of empowering digitization.

Mobvista's corporate responsibility and ESG strategy will provide its subsidiaries with more resilience in the market and give investors the peace of mind that corporate strategy is both sustainable and follows the principles reflected by their shareholders.

"We are delighted that our ESG initiatives have been so well-received by our investor community and the industry at large," said Sean Song, Chief Financial Officer, Mobvista. "The Asset's Titanium Award represents excellence and is a vote of confidence towards Mobvista and our ability to sustainably offer real value to our clients and investors".

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

