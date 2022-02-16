InventHelp Presents Innovative Grilling Accessory (RSJ-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of always having to clean the deflectors on the grill," said the inventor from Hemet, Calif. "I came up with this invention so that it was easier to cook meals and clean up the grill after every use."

He came up with the patent-pending invention NON-STICK BAR-B-QUE DEFLECTOR that would provide a means of deflecting heat in outdoor cooking grills. This invention would reduce the wear and tear on burners to extend their life cycle and avoid the accumulation of grease build up. A variety of models could be produced to accommodate new and existing grills. Additionally, the invention would be easy to use and clean and would provide convenience for the user.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSJ-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

