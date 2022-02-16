IDX Snags Three Wins in 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IDX, a leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, announced its recognition in the esteemed 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. IDX's solutions and services were awarded with gold in the Incident Response category and Identity Theft Resolution category and with silver in the Fraud Prevention category.

"I'm proud of the entire IDX team for the tremendous work that they do," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "Today's privacy risks and cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving. These awards recognize that IDX continues to excel at the vanguard of providing data and privacy security to the enterprises and individuals who need it most."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognizes companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. This worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of more than half a million cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

"We congratulate IDX for the recognition as a gold and silver award winner in the incident response, identity theft resolution service, and fraud prevention categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust our privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

