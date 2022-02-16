Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services Announces Addition of Anthony Tabb as Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services is excited to announce the addition of Anthony (Tony) Tabb to the Hilco Global team. Mr. Tabb will serve as Managing Director in the recently launched Disputes and Investigations practice of Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services.

Mr. Tabb is a nationally recognized global leader in data analytic based disputes, risk advisory services, fraud investigations, financial crimes, and restitution claims management. He joins the Hilco Enterprise Valuations team to develop and grow its disputes and investigations/expert witness practice.

"We're delighted to hire someone with Tony's expertise to the organization," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "With his experience working on some of the largest disputes, class action lawsuits and investigations over the past 30 years, Tony will contribute significantly to the expansion of the Disputes and Investigations practice offerings within Hilco's reach and range of services."

Over the past 30+ years, Mr. Tabb has distinguished himself as a leader and innovator in data intensive disputes consulting matters. Prior to joining Hilco, Mr. Tabb was a Senior Managing Director in FTI's Forensic Data Analytic practice where he led the Chicago team and more recently the New York practice. Mr. Tabb started his consulting career at Arthur Anderson, where he spent 13 years, rising to the level of partner, and becoming joint founder and co-leader of the environmental and product liability consulting practice. Mr. Tabb has managed several large, complex disputes matters related to fraud investigations, restitution and claims management, and forensic data management. He has significant experience providing litigation consulting services in bankruptcies and liquidations

Mr. Tabb will be based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the USA.

