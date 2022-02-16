GODSPELL WEAVES ITS MAGIC ON STAGE AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Festival of Fine Arts is in full swing for the Spring semester at Florida Southern College.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

Next to take the stage at Buckner Theatre will be a student-led performance of Godspell that is scheduled to run through February 27.

Godspell is based on the book by John-Michael Tebelak, which tells of a small group of people that help Jesus Christ teach different parables through a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a large dose of comic timing.

An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, will accompany the performers as they chronicle Jesus' life into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion.

Music and lyrics were done by acclaimed composer Steven Schwartz, who is also responsible for hits like Pippin and Wicked.

The play will be directed by Florida Southern's Technical Director of the Department of Theatre Arts, James F. Beck, under the musical direction of Florida Southern's Musical Theatre Program Coordinator, Christianne Roll.

Godspell will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26. Sunday performances are scheduled for Feb. 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m.

The cost of admission is $9 for children and $18 for adults. Florida Southern faculty, staff and students can get in free with their identification card.

Masks are required inside Buckner Theatre. For more information call the Buckner Theatre Box Office at 863-680-3089.

