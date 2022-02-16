ECO DEPOT project update on Bronya Climate Shield application for Energir, an energy company with 520,000 customers in Quebec and the northeastern United States

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to report on Bronya Climate Shield's applications in the heating and air conditioning sector. Bronya Canada Group has researched and developed a sustainable and cost-effective solution for the heating and air conditioning industry to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.

Bronya Climate Shield has been testing and implementing its thermal liquid insulating paint with Energir Canada for the past year. Energir provides thermal services to over one-third of Montreal's downtown core. It has been operating the Montreal Thermal Plant since its creation in 1947.

The initial project with Energir.

The project began with the application of Bronya Climate Shield to steam pipes and boilers operating at a temperature between 150 C and 300 C or 302 F and 572 F without service shutdown, at Energir's CCUM facility (Corporation de Chauffage Urbain de Montréal).

The four boilers have a total power of 145 MW, along with five chillers (total power of 18.4 MW for Cold, 2 MW for electricity backup energy). The networks supply over 1.8 million m² in various infrastructures: office towers, shopping centres, hotels, a train station, a university campus and prestige apartments in the downtown core of Montreal, the equivalent of a city of 30,000 people.

Energir continues to expand Bronya Climate Shield application in their facilities.

Energir has requested the continued application of Bronya Climate Shield to their water pipes network, operating 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The company is now in the process of coating 4.2 km or 2.6 miles of underground pipes.

The product has been applied to black carbon cool water pipes operating between 15 C and 20 C or 59 F and 68 F.

The company is continuing to work on this project with Energir and aims to create a cost comparison report to compare the labour, material cost, time and energy savings.

This cost comparison would be made available to FLACMA member cities and municipalities to be applied in similar applications in Latin America and worldwide. These cost comparisons will also be presented to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in hotel applications to meet their Hotel Energy Solutions Goals presented by Bronya Climate Shield in Madrid, Spain. Website can be found at https://www.unwto.org/hotel-energy-solution,

ABOUT ENERGIR

Energir is developing renewable, liquefied and compressed natural gas, solar and wind power and hydroelectricity. Energir has the second largest network in Canada, owned by 61% by Trencap and 38% by Enbridge. In Québec, Energir produces electricity from wind and distributes traditional and renewable natural gas . In the United States, Energir produces and distributes electricity from hydraulic, wind , and solar sources and natural gas.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business'.

