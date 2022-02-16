Commvault Introduces Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) Solutions in Qatar

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, is rolling out its Metallic® Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solutions in Qatar. Metallic's enterprise-grade portfolio includes cloud-based solutions for safeguarding a broad range of workloads from SaaS applications like Office 365, to VMs and containers, enterprise databases, endpoints and more. With this expanded availability, customers are now better able to seamlessly address growing business concerns around cost, scalability, and security as they manage data across increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments, drive compliance, and protect against growing cyberthreats.

Metallic has been engineered to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers' Data Sovereignty and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance efforts. To be GDPR compliant, companies must meet strict standards for accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience. Metallic offerings deliver the capability to monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfill stringent GDPR compliance obligations. Through a tight engineering collaboration with Microsoft, Metallic is able to integrate Microsoft Azure's secure and compliant platform offerings and tools that help to address GDPR compliance at a foundational level.

Nader Kassir, Country Manager, Qatar at Commvault said, "We are excited to introduce businesses in Qatar to our award-winning Metallic® Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solutions. Our full suite of Metallic solutions is designed to help companies accelerate their move to the cloud. With recent increases in work from home practices, Metallic provides unmatched flexibility with a breadth of enterprise workload support and rapid pace of innovation, which ensures that customer data is protected. Following an incredible reception of Metallic in the region earlier this year, we look forward to providing our customers in Qatar with enterprise-grade, industry-leading data protection solutions."

Metallic offers trusted backup for Microsoft Office 365, Dynamics 365, and Salesforce data – all in a single solution – and helps customers manage the risk of data silos and mitigate the threat of ransomware, with an agile SaaS delivery. As you drive digital transformation, you need to harness the strength of the cloud in working with the best on-premises technology – managing data sprawl, and mitigating risk of attack, all while continuing to meet your data recovery SLAs. With unmatched flexibility, Metallic allows customers to seamlessly protect enterprise workloads in the cloud and on-premises, without compromising performance.

Commvault has an extensive customer community in Qatar and the wider region, including MEEZA, Bein Sports, Al Jazeera, Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE, as well as leading players in regional Telco, Finance, Government and Education sectors, including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Jeddah University in KSA, Garanti Bank and DenizBank in Turkey as well as Blue Label Telecoms in South Africa.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation Software as a Service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io .

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

