BRAINLUXURY™ New Science-Backed Supplement Line To Optimize Brain Health Raises $8.1M In Seed Funding Backed by True Ventures and M13, and Private Investment, the BRAINLUXURY™ Team is Forging a New Category of Nutritional Brain Supplements

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAINLUXURY™, a company offering a new category of neuroscience-backed nutritional brain supplements, today announced an $8.1 million financing round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm True Ventures. This round also included capital from M13 and angel investors with a strong track record in biotech and life sciences.

BRAINLUXURY™ is a line of neuroscience-backed products that promote the natural functioning of the brain. To properly fuel and optimize the health of the brain, which is 70% fat, it needs a unique combination of oils that are essential for recharging and shaping the brain's network during sleep. The best time to restore this network is during deep sleep, which produces delta brain waves. Delta waves are linked to various benefits including human growth and nightly restoration.

The first product in the BRAINLUXURY™ line is DELTA BRAINLUXURY™, a combination of tryptophan, glycine, essential fatty acids, and vitamins that brings consumers back to their natural sleep pattern and improves sleep quality by stimulating the body's natural melatonin and serotonin production. The formula is comprised of fresh squeezed juices and oils that are essential to brain health. DELTA BRAINLUXURYTM is activated by shaking the supplement and drinking it 15 minutes before bed.

DELTA helps customers fall asleep faster, extend the deep sleep phase, and wake up feeling refreshed and recharged. It is not a sleeping agent; it instead provides all the nutrition necessary for an intensified deep sleep period. This is the sleep phase when everything is being rebuilt and recharged.

BRAINLUXURY™ was co-founded by Dr. Axel Bouchon, a biochemist, serial biotech entrepreneur, and the author of Capitalism of Happiness.

"We were inspired to create BRAINLUXURY™ after realizing the way we're living our day-to-day lives – with too much stress and quick fixes to solve it like melatonin, THC, power naps, or even coffee – is actually creating a toxic environment for our brains from a neuroscientific perspective," said Dr. Bouchon. "Our brains have evolved over millions of years. They are perfect in their natural state."

"Our key priority is the quality of our product," said Hermann Schützinger, co-founder and CEO of BRAINLUXURY™. "We have to work really precisely. We need to mix the right amount of salts, amino acids, organic citrus juices, organic coconut oil, and other key ingredients, all from vegan sources, together in the right sequence to maintain scientific integrity. We go through a cold pressure process which allows us to get the product's functionality right without sacrificing the quality."

Available Online Now

The goal of BRAINLUXURY™ is to understand customer sleep patterns and recommend a tailored dose of products based on each brain's specific needs. Users can either begin their experience with a DELTA BRAINLUXURY™ Test Box where the customer receives a 7-day trial of the product and is guided through the journey with instructions and high-touch customer service, or they may immediately purchase a 10-, 20-, or 30- day supply of DELTA. The Test Box or the 10-, 20-, or 30- day supply boxes of DELTA are available via the BRAINLUXURY™ website https://brainluxury.com/.

The team behind BRAINLUXURY™ is a mix of experienced scientists, brand experts, and visionaries in the biotech and technology fields.

"BRAINLUXURY™ is much more than a brand," said Ivica Durdević, co-founder and chief brand officer of BRAINLUXURY™. "I work with an incredible team that's helping humanity by providing the needed support to heal and empower our most powerful engines – our brains."

ABOUT BRAINLUXURY™

BRAINLUXURY ™ is a new category of braincare products that helps consumers reach their optimum. Established in 2021, BRAINLUXURY™ offers a mix of functional, science-based products inspired by natural brain waves. The first offering, DELTA BRAINLUXURY™, is a brain supplement that brings consumers back to their natural sleep and improves their sleep quality.

Neuroscience-based BRAINLUXURY™ was co-founded by Dr. Axel Bouchon, a biochemist and serial entrepreneur in the biotech industry, together with Hermann Schützinger, a business engineering expert linking science discoveries, and Ivica Durdević, a brand expert with more than fifteen years of consulting experience and agency work. http://www.brainluxury.com/

