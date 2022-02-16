Actym Therapeutics CEO Dr. Christopher Thanos named one of the "Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022"

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Actym Therapeutics' President and CEO, Dr. Christopher Thanos, has been named one of the "Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022" by the Healthcare Technology Report.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted this year to The Healthcare Technology Report and winners were selected based on leaders' contributions to the advancement of medicine and the biotechnology industry.

"I am honored and humbled to be named one of Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 CEOs in Biotech," said Dr. Thanos. "I am tremendously grateful for the incredibly talented colleagues that I work alongside with at Actym. Your hard work and commitment inspires me every day to help build next generation therapies that bring benefit to patients stricken with cancer."

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.

To learn more about the award and the other individuals included in the list, please click here.

About Actym

Actym Therapeutics, based in Berkeley, CA, is a privately-held biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies to treat cancer. The company has developed an attenuated, microbial-based, immunotherapeutic technology platform called STACT (S. Typhimurium-Attenuated Cancer Therapy). In preclinical studies, STACT specifically enriches in many types of solid tumors and not in healthy tissue. Once there, STACT delivers multiplexed immuno-modulatory payloads directly to tumor-resident immune cells. Many of these payload targets are of significant interest to the biopharmaceutical community but are intractable using conventional approaches due to systemic toxicities after intravenous dosing. Furthermore, STACT has been engineered to deliver payload combinations, which facilitates engagement of multiple biological pathways from a single therapy. In April of 2020, Actym raised $34 million in a Series A financing, co-led by Boehringer-Ingelheim Venture Fund and Panacea Venture Healthcare, with participation from Illumina Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, and JLO Ventures.

