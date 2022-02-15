Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Residents Honor the Iconic Betty White with a 'Golden' Celebration

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care, the 100th birthday of beloved Betty White was a 'Golden' celebration complete with the upbeat attitude, entertainment and humor the actress and comedian shared with the world.

Residents of Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care honored the 100th birthday of the beloved Betty White with a ‘Golden’ celebration complete with mimosas, cake and entertainment reminiscent of the famous comedian and actress. (PRNewswire)

With mimosas in hand and a decadent birthday cake dedicated to the 'Golden Girl' herself, residents played 'Golden Girl Bingo,' shared jokes and stories reminiscent of Betty White, and watched endless episodes of the program which made her famous. Watercrest Naples Resident Lifestyle Director Mayling Aguilera hosted the event dressed as the sharp-witted Sophia Petrillo, reminding everyone, "Big Smile, Pussycat."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

"Betty White was a loved and respected figure for so many of our residents and celebrating her life not only brings smiles and laughter, but sparks fond memories of past times, a critical element in the mental and emotional well-being of our seniors," says Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director of Watercrest Naples.

At Watercrest Senior Living communities, Watercrest's signature programming and stimulating calendar of daily activities provides residents with a wide variety of opportunities for interaction, camaraderie, and recreation. From social gatherings to wellness programs, unique culinary experiences to life enrichment activities, residents stimulate their senses through purposeful engagement.

Watercrest Naples is a 128-unit luxury senior living community developed by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The community offers 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Watercrest Naples is ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. For community information, contact the community at 239-734-5639.

