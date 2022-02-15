Win Stuff
Sikich to Acquire Cotton & Company; Expanding as a Full-Service Provider for Government Agencies and Contractors

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cotton & Company, a public accounting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia. This move will expand Sikich's presence in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and cement its place as a leader in the local, state and federal government space.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services....
Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. (PRNewsfoto/Sikich)(PRNewswire)

"Over the past 40 years, the Cotton & Company team has established an unmatched level of sophistication in serving federal government agencies and programs and compete at a level very few can," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Amidst record growth here at Sikich and with our eyes towards continually building for the future, I am excited to pair their talented, industry-leading team with our strategic mix of services to bring second-to-none capabilities and solutions to the government and government contracting spaces."

Founded in 1981, Cotton & Company provides professional services in the areas of financial and information assurance, financial and information systems consulting, contracts and grants, and litigation support. Clientele include cabinet-level civilian and defense agencies, independent federal and legislative branch agencies, as well as state government and commercial entities. More than 200 Cotton & Company employees will join the Sikich team, including 15 partners.

"Sikich operates at the forefront of innovation in the professional services space, driving the digitization of organizations through a myriad of best-fit technologies, such as business intelligence, automation and workplace productivity tools," said Steve Koons, managing partner of Cotton & Company. "We look forward to joining Sikich's vibrant, client-centric culture where technology-enabled solutions will continue to drive value for our people and our clients."

Sikich entered the Washington, D.C., market with the 2019 acquisition of Halt, Buzas & Powell, Ltd. The Cotton & Company acquisition is scheduled to close on March 31.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sikich-to-acquire-cotton--company-expanding-as-a-full-service-provider-for-government-agencies-and-contractors-301482711.html

SOURCE Sikich

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.