Radiflow and HUB Security announce partnership for Secure ICS OT edge solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow and HUB Security (TASE: HUB) announce today a partnership offering Radiflow's OT ICS intrusion detection (IDS) software on HUB Security's confidential computing platform for critical industrial environments.

The new partnership will allow sensitive IDS data to be protected at all stages of the data life-cycle - In use, In transit, At rest and will dramatically narrow the surface attack on both the OT network and the security mechanisms that are being utilized. Blinding the attacker while commencing the attack.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is an OT Cyber Security company that has unique tools to protect and manage digital assets for the long term. The company works directly with Managed Security Service Providers to oversee the discovery and management of all relevant data security points. Their unique pinpoint approach brings the businesses' team into the fold, trading the industry's one-size-fits-all approach for a calculated, focused, and secured system without inhibiting communication or productivity. Founded in 2009, Radiflow has offices in Europe and the US; Its solutions are successfully deployed by major industrial enterprises and utilities protecting over 6,000 critical facilities worldwide.

About HUB Security:

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

