PULSEPOINT IMPROVES IDENTITY SOLUTION BY INTEGRATING DATA FROM IBM WATSON ADVERTISING Data from World's Most Accurate Forecaster, The Weather Company, an IBM Business Enables Brands to Better Engage Valuable Audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company providing health decision-making in real time, has integrated weather data packages from IBM Watson Advertising into its digital media buying platform, Life by PulsePoint.

By adding hyper-local weather data to their campaigns, users of Life by PulsePoint™ can now have increased data for their campaigns and enable them without having to rely on third-party identifiers. Both localized and anonymized weather data, which can be indicators of a digital purchasing habits and online behavior, is provided by the world's most accurate forecaster overall,¹

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for accurate weather data to help them navigate the world and make informed decisions, driven by data," said Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company and GM of IBM Watson Advertising. "Our continued collaboration with PulsePoint enables brands to support their audience engagement efforts with accurate data that is both performant and privacy forward."

IBM Watson Advertising combines Nielsen point-of-sale data, Flu Insights by Watson, and weather data from The Weather Company to identify where certain health conditions are projected to be impacted. These locations become ideal targets for health marketers to drive advertising effectiveness and consumer engagement.

Using IBM Watson Advertising's data, which is updated hourly within the platform, in combination with Life's advanced health marketing and contextualization features, Marketers can also now hone in on their health audiences powered by insights from the IBM Watson Advertising data. Additionally, they can apply Life's performance analytic tools to this new data foundation to optimize campaign pacing and rollout.

"Health brands depend on the ability to make their messaging count with customers in an authentic and meaningful way. Our collaboration with IBM gives us new ways to help health brands reach both physicians and consumers when and where their messaging can resonate the most and drive the greatest impact," said Andrew Stark, Chief Revenue Officer at PulsePoint. "Our work with IBM helps us to continue delivering high levels of engagement and business value to health marketers, even as the digital landscape transforms itself."

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and patients with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. The company was recently acquired by Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. PulsePoint's teams will continue to operate as their own division from their existing hubs in New York, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

¹ ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2017-2020, https://www.forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2017-2020, commissioned by IBM.

