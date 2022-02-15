mayk.it Takes Mobile Music Creation to Next Level with New Song Editor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you want to create a tune to go with the photos or videos on your phone, turn the snippet of melody in your head into a short song, or try your hand at crafting a jingle that will help you go pro, mayk.it makes it easy with free beats to fit your mood or genre preference, custom voice filters to tune the sound of your voice, and an array of inspiration, sharing and distribution tools. Now a new song editor helps you 'mayk it' even better with a tap and a swipe.

Mayk.it's new features put a range of extra creative controls at your fingertips. Want to easily create multiple backing vocals? Change vocal effects to duet with yourself? Change the speed and pitch of a beat with two clicks? The app's new split, crop, clone, and move editing tools give you the power to do that and more.

Remixing ('remayking' in mayk.it's world) has also never been more fun. You can now jump into a song and change the composition with full creative control - all while ensuring the original mayker and any other collaborators are properly attributed in every remixed version of their creation. If you're not sure how to improve a song, send it to a friend or the mayk.it community and let them play around and add their own spin.

For new creators, a new 'simple mode' keeps editing tools hidden to avoid distraction and help maykers stay in flow with their beats. And for bedroom beat producers who upload their beats to the mayk.it producer portal ( mayk.it/beats ), there's a new producer profile section that makes it even easier for artists to find beats for their demotapes.

All of these new features complement the rich toolset previously included in the app, including everything from word prompts, rhyming lists and other creative aids to the ability to solicit opinions from other creators and easily share your songs on TikTok, Instagram, text groups and more.

