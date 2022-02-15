HexClad's Cutting-Edge Innovation Continues With Premium Japanese Damascus Steel Knives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the fastest-growing cookware brand in America, today announced the launch of their premium Japanese Damascus Steel cutlery line, marking the company's first expansion into kitchenware. In development for nearly three years, this cutlery collection was perfected to the edge by HexClad Co-Founders Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray alongside Company Partner and Michelin-Starred Chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Available in a 6-Piece Essential Set and 4-Piece Steak Set, each knife combines a striking aesthetic and a well-balanced weight, with the finest materials to ensure they not only deliver unrivaled sharpness, full-tang construction and cutting power but make a bold design statement…a signature of the award-winning brand. All blades are forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus Steel to provide incredible hardness (60 Rockwell Rating) and a sharper edge for effortless slicing. Their superior durability and balance are matched by the striking Damascus wave pattern on the blade and rare forest green pakkawood handles that standout in any kitchen.

"You can't rush perfection. We spent years developing these knives, rigorously refining and testing to ensure they made the cut. It was important for us to create a set that was powerful, versatile and handsome, so that consumers would experience the high-performance and high-design they've come to expect from HexClad," said Danny Winer .

"These knives slice so smoothly, it's unbelievable. Whether prepping vegetables, slicing bread, or deveining shrimp, it's a perfect cut every time. From the professional industry to at-home, I've always said good cooking starts with knives. And these are the best in the business," said Gordon Ramsay .

The 6-piece set (MSRP $499 ) includes everything needed to dominate food prep:

8" Chef's Knife: Powerful and versatile, the chef's knife features an astonishingly sharp cutting edge that tapers to a precision tip. With an ergonomic handle and ideal balance, you'll slice through hard vegetables or finely trim proteins with ease.

8" Serrated Bread Knife: The bread knife slices through crusts without crushing them and then glides through the delicate interior. The wide serrations provide grip and smooth cutting action, whether you're slicing a day-old artisanal loaf or shaping a sponge cake right out of the oven.

7" Santoku Knife: A true triple-threat, the santoku knife makes easy work of chopping, dicing, and mincing. With a shorter blade than a chef's knife, it's ideal for fast, precision cuts. The wide face and sheepsfoot design (no point) also make it great for scooping ingredients.

5" Utility Knife: The utility knife puts an incredibly sharp edge in a smaller and extremely convenient formfactor. Whether you're slicing proteins, herbs, or a sandwich, this knife is a kitchen workhorse that's easy for beginners to handle and experts to master.

3.5" Paring Knife : From peeling and cutting small fruits and vegetables to deveining shrimp, our paring knife sets the bar for precision performance. Short on blade, but long on capabilities, it puts total confidence and control in the palm of your hand.

9" Honing Rod: Keep your edge with a HexClad honing rod. It's perfectly normal for premium steel blades—even ones made from Japanese Damascus steel—to feel less smooth in time. Occasional honing helps realign the microscopic 'teeth' of the knife edge for optimal cutting performance.

Made to the same exacting standards as HexClad's chef's knife, the 4-Piece Steak Knife Set (MSRP $299 ) is a must-have for those who appreciate a perfect cut. They'll sharpen anyone's at-home cooking, effortlessly slicing through any protein.

Since its launch in 2017, HexClad has sold more than 1 million units of its patented hybrid cookware in North America . HexClad's patented innovative technology produces a unique stainless steel and non-stick hybrid option, providing consumers with the best of both worlds. The distinctive and patented laser-etched hexagon pattern is appealing, durable and high-performing, fit for chefs of any level. In addition to the newly cutlery collection, the product line includes pans, pots, woks, and griddles in various sizes and combined sets. Developed to last a lifetime, HexClad is metal utensil safe, oven safe, dishwasher safe and PFOA-free. In addition to the US, HexClad can currently be ordered in Mexico , Canada , South Korea and most recently, the UK.

HexClad Cookware and Cutlery is available nationwide exclusively at HexClad. com

ABOUT HEXCLAD:

Launched in 2017, HexClad is the only true hybrid cookware available today. Crafted with a complex patented laser-etched hexagon design, combining the best of stainless steel with a nonstick surface, HexClad is designed to last a lifetime. The durable triple layered construction allows for even heating and is compatible with all induction, gas, ceramic and electric cooktops. HexClad is dishwasher and oven safe, scratch-resistant and free from PFOA chemicals. The brainchild of kitchen mavericks Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray, HexClad is designed and distributed in Downtown Los Angeles. In 2021, Hexclad announced its partnership with multi-Michelin-star Chef Gordon Ramsay. The star of Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and MasterChef Junior and Next Level Chef will serve as the brand's lead ambassador actively involved in product development, branding and growth strategy.

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY:

Acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay inked a deal in 2019 with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand his restaurant concepts across the U.S., where the company currently has 13 restaurants across Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay North America is scaling dining concepts including outdoor and take-out, as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell's Kitchen. In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 40 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces NEXT LEVEL CHEF, HELL'S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, in addition to specials, including 2021's " Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip."

Ramsay and Fox Entertainment recently announced their leading new worldwide production venture Studio Ramsay Global to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company Studio Ramsay was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Its shows include GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest-rated food show of 2019; "The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay"; " Gordon Ramsay : Uncharted," on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide; the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated "Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip," for ITV; " Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance," on BBC1; the daytime cooking series "Culinary Genius," which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series "The Savoy" and "Gordon on Cocaine"; and the highly popular children's series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children's channel CBBC.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay's original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series "Scrambled," and is also behind the highly successful "Ramsay in 10," which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and Masterclass, and produces recipe content across Gordon's 80 million plus Social Media reach, including his breakout TikTok account.

Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series "Culinary Genius," which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series "Gordon on Cocaine"; and FOX's "The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay." The highly popular children's series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children's channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay also executive produced Bravo's "Best New Restaurant" and Food Network's competition series "Food Court Wars." In the U.K., he's produced "Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars" and "Gordon's Great Escape" for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series " My Kitchen " for UKTV's Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, "Ultimate Home Cooking" and "Ultimate Cookery Course," for Channel 4.

Gordon Ramsay on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com or followon Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

